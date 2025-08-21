2025-26 Player Profile: Casey DeSmith
Following a successful surge in his first year in Dallas, the veteran goalie will look to continue serving as an ideal complement to Jake Oettinger
Age: 34
Birthplace: Rochester, New Hampshire
Height/Weight: 6-0, 180
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 14-8-2 record, .915 save percentage, 2.59 GAA, 2 shutouts in 27 games
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 0-1 record, .882 save percentage, 3.42 GAA in 2 games (0 starts)
Contract: Entering second season of three-year deal that averages $1 million per season
Performance Evaluation: It’s hard to imagine a better debut with a team for a backup goaltender than what DeSmith accomplished in his first season with Dallas. After two-plus seasons of Scott Wedgewood serving as backup to Jake Oettinger, the Stars looked elsewhere in the 2024 free agency market and brought in the veteran. DeSmith, an undrafted goalie, didn’t make his NHL debut until age 26 in the 2017-18 season and spent the first eight seasons of his professional career in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. And after a one-year stint backing up Thatcher Demko in Vancouver, DeSmith landed in Dallas on a three-year deal that both offered the goalie stability and came with a team-friendly cap hit of $1 million. He got out to a bit of an up-and-down start in Victory Green, posting a 25-save shutout against Seattle in his debut but following it up with losses in four of his next five starts. A lopsided 6-2 loss to a struggling Chicago Blackhawks team the night before Thanksgiving seemed to serve as a rock bottom for both DeSmith and the Stars and helped reshape a lot of tangents. From December 1 to the end of the regular season, DeSmith went 12-4-2 with a .921 save percentage and 2.52 GAA. The save percentage was good enough for fifth in the NHL over the span (min. 20 games). Nestled within the run was an 8-0-1 stretch in which DeSmith allowed two or fewer goals in six games. He was downright brilliant in two December starts at Utah, stopping a combined 60 of 63 shots, and blanked St. Louis with a 33-save shutout in January on the second night of a back-to-back. His most impressive showing, however, came in Calgary on March 27 when he stopped 46 of 48 shots (.958 save pct.) to help the Stars secure a win in a game where they were outshot by 29. Those showings helped build a level of confidence that led the Stars to play DeSmith in nine of the final 22 games of the regular season, buying Oettinger valuable rest before the playoffs.
Expectations for 2025-26: For a good chunk of the 2024-25 campaign, it felt like the Stars had captured a familiar dose of lightning in a bottle. Back in the 2019-20 season, the goaltending duo of Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin both owned top ten save percentages among NHL goaltenders for a large part of the year. This time around, both Oettinger and DeSmith found themselves near the top of a number of primary goalie metrics for long stretches of the season. The two have created a formidable duo under goaltending coach Jeff Reese, drive each other in practices and games and feed off of the other’s success. That’s a lethal concoction for any team to have in the crease, and it’s one that should only benefit the Stars in 2025-26. While Oettinger is still the clear starter and should take on a bulk of the action, it will be interesting to see how new head coach Glen Gulutzan wants to divide up the work. Will Oettinger still flirt with 60-plus starts while DeSmith takes the other 20-25? Or could a bit more balance be applied that sees Oettinger closer to 50 and DeSmith in the low 30’s? The 1A-1B strategy has become much more popular in the NHL in recent years, and having a confident backup that can play in any situation only benefits the starter (and the team) in the long run. DeSmith’s career-high in games played is 38 (2022-23 in Pittsburgh), so he has the ability to take on a heavier workload if necessary. But with Oettinger still climbing the ladder to the NHL’s elite goalie ranks and DeSmith posting some of the top numbers among backups last season, the Stars’ crease should continue to be one of the NHL’s strongest in the year ahead.