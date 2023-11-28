Kunin breaks tie in 3rd period, Sharks defeat Capitals

Fabian Zetterlund scored for the Sharks (5-15-2), who have won two straight and have a three-game point streak. They begin a six-game road trip Thursday at the Boston Bruins.

"We've been scratching and clawing here over the past three weeks and I'm really proud of our guys," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "They're showing some characteristics that you need if you're going to have a successful season."

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves for the Capitals (10-6-2), who opened a five-game road trip. They have one goal in their past two games.

"It's a broken record," Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. "It felt eerily similar to the start of the year. We're just not able to make that last play or find that last goal to be able to break through."