Celebrini completes hat trick in OT, Sharks recover to defeat Mammoth

SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini completed the hat trick by scoring a power-play goal at 2:52 of overtime, and the San Jose Sharks recovered for a 3-2 win against the Utah Mammoth at SAP Center on Tuesday.
Celebrini slowly skated in from the point and roofed a wrist shot over Vitek Vanecek's blocker. It was his second hat trick of the season and third in the NHL.
"It's great, I think, especially because our power play hasn't been very good either," Celebrini said. "It needs to get going. [To] get that one, it just satisfies the way we know we need to play."
Will Smith had two assists for the Sharks (9-8-3), who had lost two in a row. Yaroslav Askarov made 24 saves.
"[Celebrini] was obviously special. That last goal, obviously, is a great shot," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "[Alexander Wennberg had] a really good screen in front of the net. That's something we talked about this morning. [Celebrini] was special tonight."
JJ Peterka scored twice in the third period for the Mammoth (10-7-3), who were coming off a 3-2 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Monday and are 1-3-3 in their past seven games. Vanecek made 19 saves.
"Mixed emotions, obviously," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. "I am proud of the guys for their effort and the comeback. With the back-to-back, we needed to have a push because we didn't start on time."
Celebrini gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 1:47 of the first period. Philipp Kurashev passed out front to Smith, who then sent a cross-slot feed to Celebrini for a shot into an open net from the bottom of the left circle.
"He's really good," Tourigny said. "He works really hard. I like that about him. His work ethic and passion for the game, you can see it. He's playing really well."
Celebrini made it 2-0 at 5:58. He took a lead pass from Collin Graf and scored five-hole with a wrist shot on a breakaway.
"It's a long season, there is obviously going to be ups and downs, but I think our start (0-4-2) was really important just to sort of let those two games be in the past," Graf said.
Peterka cut it to 2-1 at 9:25 of the third period. He received a stretch pass from Lawson Crouse, skated down the right wing, and beat Askarov glove side on his own breakaway.
"Just exposing them with speed was the key," Peterka said. "I think just good plays before that and just trying to get it in."
John Marino thought he tied it 2-2 at 13:38, but the referees called the goal off for goaltender interference. Tourigny challenged the ruling, but the call stood after a video review.
However, Peterka did tie the game 2-2 at 17:09. He weaved his way into the offensive zone before scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle that trickled under Askarov's blocker.
NOTES: Celebrini has 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 20 games this season. He is the fourth teenager in NHL history reach that mark through 20 games of a season, joining Sidney Crosby (32 points in 2006-07), Wayne Gretzky (31 in 1980-81; 30 in 1979-80), and Mario Lemieux (30 in 1984-85). ... Peterka has scored four goals in his past four games.