Celebrini completes hat trick in OT, Sharks recover to defeat Mammoth

Celebrini slowly skated in from the point and roofed a wrist shot over Vitek Vanecek's blocker. It was his second hat trick of the season and third in the NHL.

"It's great, I think, especially because our power play hasn't been very good either," Celebrini said. "It needs to get going. [To] get that one, it just satisfies the way we know we need to play."

Will Smith had two assists for the Sharks (9-8-3), who had lost two in a row. Yaroslav Askarov made 24 saves.

"[Celebrini] was obviously special. That last goal, obviously, is a great shot," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "[Alexander Wennberg had] a really good screen in front of the net. That's something we talked about this morning. [Celebrini] was special tonight."