Mukhamadullin breaks tie in 3rd, Sharks edge Oilers to end 5-game skid

Michael Misa had a goal and an assist, and Macklin Celebrini also scored for the Sharks (28-25-4), who went 0-4-1 during their losing streak. Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves.

"I thought we did some really good things,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Like our first. Did some good things in the second. Obviously, they're a good team, and they're going to push, and they did that in the third period of the game. Obviously, [it] opened up a little bit too much of our liking, but we found a way to win a hockey game."

Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid had three assists, and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers (29-24-8), who are 1-5-0 in their past six games. Ingram made 28 saves.

"You have a game like we did in LA and you feel really good about yourself and think you're going to be able to do it again," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said referencing Edmonton’s 8-1 win at the Kings on Thursday. "Think you have everything figured out. I think the first 10 minutes, they were the better team. Just too much too late."

Celebrini gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 8:34 of the first period. After the puck was sent out of the zone, Ingram went to retrieve his stick that was in the corner, but Celebrini then received the puck at the blue line and quickly scored into the vacated goal.

"Probably get it off as fast as possible," Celebrini said. "I saw [Dmitry Orlov] out of the corner of my eye. I thought he was over, but when you look back at it, it was closer than I thought."

Misa’s power-play goal extended it to 2-0 at 11:07. Misa retrieved a loose puck and was able to get it through Ingram's legs following Tyler Toffoli’s shot from the slot.