Mukhamadullin breaks tie in 3rd, Sharks edge Oilers to end 5-game skid

SAN JOSE -- Shakir Mukhamadullin scored the game-winning goal at 9:27 of the third period for the San Jose Sharks, who ended a five-game skid with a 5-4 victory against the Edmonton Oilers at SAP Center on Saturday.
Mukhamadullin received a pass from William Eklund at the point, and his wrist shot beat Edmonton goalie Connor Ingram over the glove.
"Just go into the zone, and [Eklund] gave it to me. I'm just shooting to hit the net and I scored," Mukhamadullin said.
Michael Misa had a goal and an assist, and Macklin Celebrini also scored for the Sharks (28-25-4), who went 0-4-1 during their losing streak. Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves.
"I thought we did some really good things,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Like our first. Did some good things in the second. Obviously, they're a good team, and they're going to push, and they did that in the third period of the game. Obviously, [it] opened up a little bit too much of our liking, but we found a way to win a hockey game."
Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid had three assists, and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers (29-24-8), who are 1-5-0 in their past six games. Ingram made 28 saves.
"You have a game like we did in LA and you feel really good about yourself and think you're going to be able to do it again," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said referencing Edmonton’s 8-1 win at the Kings on Thursday. "Think you have everything figured out. I think the first 10 minutes, they were the better team. Just too much too late."
Celebrini gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 8:34 of the first period. After the puck was sent out of the zone, Ingram went to retrieve his stick that was in the corner, but Celebrini then received the puck at the blue line and quickly scored into the vacated goal.
"Probably get it off as fast as possible," Celebrini said. "I saw [Dmitry Orlov] out of the corner of my eye. I thought he was over, but when you look back at it, it was closer than I thought."
Misa’s power-play goal extended it to 2-0 at 11:07. Misa retrieved a loose puck and was able to get it through Ingram's legs following Tyler Toffoli’s shot from the slot.
Draisaitl scored on the power play at 14:51 to cut it to 2-1. McDavid took the puck in the right corner, skated towards the net, then fed a pass back to Draisaitl in the slot for a one-timer past Askarov glove side.
"It is everyone for sure. I think everyone is making the wrong reads right now, maybe a little bit fragile on our decision-making," Draisaitl said. "Got to find a way to fix it."
Barclay Goodrow made it 3-1 at 17:05. John Klingberg's one-timer from the right point rebounded to the left of Ingram, and Goodrow swept the puck by Ingram's glove.
Bouchard cut it to 3-2 at 15:49 of the second period. McDavid fired a seam pass from the left boards to Bouchard at the right of the crease and beat Askarov over his left pad.
Trent Frederic tied it 3-3 at 2:54 of the third period. Matt Savoie went behind the net and passed it in front to Frederic, who scored five-hole.
Alexander Wennberg put the Sharks back ahead 4-3 at 5:30. Philipp Kurashev made a backhand pass from behind the net to Wennberg for a backhand that beat Ingram five-hole.
"It starts with us, starts with the leaders, then goes from there," Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said. "Throughout the lineup, there are some guys who stepped up and made some really good plays tonight."
Jake Walman tied it 4-4 at 7:13 on a slap shot glove side off McDavid’s feed from the point.
NOTES: Askarov recorded his 18th win of the season and tied Jakub Dobes for the League lead among rookie goaltenders. ... With the help of Macklin Celebrini (1-0—1) and Michael Misa (1-1—2), the Sharks have now recorded 102 points from teenagers this season. In the previous 40 years, the only other teams to have over 100 points from teenagers in an entire season are the Pittsburgh Penguins (164 in 2006-07; 102 in 2005-06), Toronto Maple Leafs (130 in 2016-17), Chicago Blackhawks (126 in 2007-08) and Los Angeles Kings (108 in 1987-88). … McDavid (773 games) recorded his 60th career three-assist game. Only three players in NHL history have recorded 60 three-assist outings in fewer games: Wayne Gretzky (352 games), Mario Lemieux (507) and Bobby Orr (634).