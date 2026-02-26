NCAA notebook: McKenna, Martone among Hobey Baker Award candidates

As the NCAA regular season hits the home stretch, the temperature is rising in the race for the Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the top men's Division I player in the country.

Isaac Howard of Michigan State University, currently playing for Bakersfield, the Edmonton Oilers' American Hockey League affiliate, won the award last season.

Boston College's Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) and Zeev Buium of Denver (Vancouver Canucks) were the other two 2025 finalists.

The top 10 finalists for this season's Hobey Baker Award will be announced March 18. The three Hobey Hat Trick finalists will be revealed April 3.

The 2026 winner will be announced during the Frozen Four on April 10, the day before the national championship game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While there is not a clear favorite at this point, there is no shortage of qualified candidates.

In alphabetical order, here are 10 contenders for this season's Hobey Baker Award:

Trey Augustine, G, Michigan State University

While Dryden McKay of Minnesota State in 2022 is the only goalie to win the Hobey Baker Award in the past 25 years, Augustine has strong credentials.

The junior is the No. 1 goalie for the No. 1-ranked team in the country, and is 22-6-0 with a 1.96 goals-against average, .932 save percentage and three shutouts in 28 games.

The Detroit Red Wings selected the 21 year old in the second round (No. 41) in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Michael Hage, F, University of Michigan

A dynamic center, Hage had five points (two goals, three assists) in the first game of the season against Mercyhurst on Oct. 3 and the 19 year old has continued to produce for one of the top teams in the NCAA.

The sophomore is tied for fifth among NCAA players with 43 points (12 goals, 31 assists) in 32 games.

Hage was chosen by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round (No. 21) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

James Hagens, F, Boston College

The sophomore has been one of the hottest scorers in college hockey with 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 12 games since returning from playing for the United States at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Playing wing for most of the season, the 19 year old has 38 points (20 goals, 18 assists) in 28 games, including 15 points (nine goals, six assists) during an eight-game point streak. He is seventh in college hockey with an average of 1.36 points per game.

The Boston Bruins selected Hagens in the first round (No. 7) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Porter Martone, F, Michigan State University

The freshman forward had his first NCAA hat trick and a season-high 10 shots on goal in an 8-2 win against Notre Dame on Feb. 20.

The 19 year old is tied for eighth among all college players with 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 28 games. That includes 14 points (six goals, eight assists) during a seven-game point streak.

Martone was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round (No. 6) of the 2025 draft.

Gavin McKenna, F, Penn State University

McKenna, No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters for the 2026 NHL Draft, is coming off a weekend for the ages.

He had a goal and seven assists in an 11-4 win against Ohio State University on Feb. 20. The next day, he scored a highlight-reel goal in overtime as Penn State completed the sweep with a 5-4 victory.