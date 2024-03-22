Sports Business Journal ranks the city of San Jose as the second-best city in California for hosting sporting events in 2024 poll

SAN JOSE, Calif (March 22, 2024) – The City of San Jose has been ranked by the Sports Business Journal as the second-best city in California and the No. 17-ranked city in the United States for hosting sporting events in 2024. In its second annual poll, the Sports Business Journal’s ranked the 25 best sports business cities, focusing on those that have been the most successful at attracting and hosting sporting events between 2017 and 2023, which are major economic drivers for these communities.
In its ranking, the City of Santa Clara was paired with the City of San Jose to create one market. For a complete list of the Sports Business Journal’s year-end rankings of the Top-25 Cities Most Successful at Hosting Sporting Events, click HERE.
The Sports Business Journal’s 2024 Best Sports Business Cities franchise focuses on the U.S. cities that have had the most recent success at attracting and hosting sporting events. The SBJ built a database of 1,500 events that have taken place and/or been awarded since Jan. 1, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2023. During that time, the San Jose Market has hosted the 2018 and 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships; 2019 College Football Championship Game; 2019 NHL All-Star Game; 2019 USA Swimming Championship; 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball First & Second Round; 2019 & 2021 NCAA Women’s College Cup; 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers; 2022 USA Water Polo Junior Olympics; 2023 USA Gymnastics U.S. Championships; 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Regionals; 2024 AHL All-Star Classic; 2024 USA Fencing North American Cup; and 2024 Sports Events and Tourism Association CEO Summit.