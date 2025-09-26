Sharks unveil Heritage 2.0 jersey to celebrate 35th anniversary season

First worn between 1998 and 2007, the Sharks second generation jersey look became synonymous with Sharks legends like Patrick Marleau, Joe Thornton, Evgeni Nabokov, Jonathan Cheechoo, Mike Ricci, Owen Nolan, Scott Hannan, Marco Sturm, Jeff Friesen, Brad Stuart, and Vincent Damphousse. Today, the jersey returns with a fresh, modern twist, connecting Sharks fans of all generations under one teal banner.

“We have a rich history of game-changing players and trendsetting jerseys,” said Sharks Chief Marketing Officer, Doug Bentz. “While we continue to see growth in new fans attracted by our young core and community engagement, it’s important to connect the foundation of our past with our bright future. Heritage 2.0 isn’t just a jersey, it’s a symbol of the era that made us who we are, on and off the ice.”

What Makes Heritage 2.0 Special:

Classic made modern - Inspired by the original jersey and name lettering, refreshed for today while staying uniquely Sharks.

Details that Bite: Every stitch tells the story of 35 years of Sharks hockey - from unforgettable goals and assists to a neckline design that bleeds Teal.

Complete Merchandise Line: Fans can rep Heritage 2.0 beyond the ice with a full collection featuring jerseys, hoodies, tees, hats, pucks, pins, and stickers.

Launch Day Excitement

Fans coming to the Sharks vs. Golden Knights preseason game TONIGHT can get early access to purchase Heritage 2.0 jerseys at the Sharks Pro Shop at SAP Center. Get tickets at sjsharks.com/tickets.

Heritage 2.0 jerseys will be available online at SharksProShop.com following the start of the game. Check Sharks social accounts for more information at @SanJoseSharks.

To celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the franchise, 35 fans who purchase a Heritage 2.0 jersey at the Sharks vs. Golden Knights preseason game will be randomly selected for a VIP experience including an upgrade to exclusive seats in the Sharks Penthouse Lounge for tonight’s game.

To further mark the occasion, the Sharks delivered framed Heritage 2.0 jerseys to iconic San Jose establishments and partner locations, honoring venues that were part of Sharks Territory during the original Sharks second generation jersey era.

Sharks media and influencers also received exclusive unboxing deliveries, giving fans a behind-the-scenes first look at the fresh design.

The 35th Anniversary Celebration Goes Beyond The Jersey

Center Ice Transformation: SAP Center’s ice will debut a new design featuring 35 gill marks - one for every Sharks season, tying directly to the Sharks365 Members logo unveiled last year, which celebrates members at the center of the Sharks organization.

The Sharks will wear the Heritage 2.0 jersey four times during the season. At those games, we will celebrate our 35th anniversary by hosting and honoring several Sharks alumni. The “Alumni Game” dates are:

Thursday, Oct. 30 vs. New Jersey Devils - Jeff Friesen, Kyle McLaren, and Mark Smith

Thursday, Nov. 20 vs. Los Angeles Kings – Joe Thornton Hall of Fame Celebration Game

Wednesday, Dec. 3 vs. Washington Capitals - Patrick Marleau, Evgeni Nabokov, Mike Ricci

Sunday, March 1 vs. Winnipeg Jets - Scott Hannan, Owen Nolan, Scott Thornton

Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early to witness history as Sharks legends and today’s stars hit the ice in the Heritage 2.0 jersey by visiting sjsharks.com/tickets.

35 Years Teal and Brighter Ahead

The Sharks 35th anniversary season celebrates not only the franchise’s roots but also its future. Sharks Sports & Entertainment recently announced an agreement with the City of San Jose to keep the team at SAP Center, ensuring that Sharks Territory remains the heart of Bay Area hockey for years to come. Full story HERE.

From the jersey to the ice, from alumni to the next generation, Heritage 2.0 bridges decades of Teal pride with a look that has real bite.

The Sharks regular season kicks off on Thursday, October 9th at 7 p.m. when the Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights. Opening Night festivities include a free Pregame Festival from 4-6 p.m. in Arena Green West and on Barack Obama Blvd. All fans in attendance at SAP Center will receive the Sharks “Sleepover” Bobblehead featuring Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini. Game attendees can complete the sleepover set by purchasing the Tyler Toffoli add-on piece for $35 at the Sharks Foundation (@sjscommunity) booth on Opening Night. All proceeds from the Tyler Toffoli add-on piece will benefit the Sharks Foundation. Please note that there is limited inventory for the add-on piece and will be available while supplies last. Sharks365 members will have an advance opportunity to purchase the add-on piece at the Sharks365 exclusive Meet The Sharks event. For more information on how to become a Sharks365 member, visit sjsharks.com/Sharks365.

The past built us. The future drives us. The best is yet to come because the Future is Teal.