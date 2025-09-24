Sharks to unveil reimagined gameday experiences for 2025-26 season

As the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) drop the puck on their 35th anniversary season, fans can expect a reimagined in-arena experience at SAP Center at San Jose (@sapcenter) with more energy, more entertainment, and more Teal than ever before. From dazzling new lighting to fan-driven music, the 2025-26 season promises to transform every trip to SAP Center into an unforgettable celebration.

“We’re taking the fan experience to the next level this season,” said Heather Vaughan, Sharks Vice President of Marketing. “From the moment fans arrive, they’ll know this year is different - bigger, brighter, and designed with them in mind.”

Gameday Highlights for 2025-26 include:

Sharks Way : A new fan walk experience on the former W. St. John Street that will connect downtown San Jose to SAP Center taking fans to and from The Shark Tank through a safer and more enjoyable route.

: A new fan walk experience on the former W. St. John Street that will connect downtown San Jose to SAP Center taking fans to and from The Shark Tank through a safer and more enjoyable route. More Theme Nights, More Celebrations : This season will feature more special events than ever before, highlighted by the return of Alumni Nights and the launch of Eras Games, connecting fans, new and old, to the heritage and history of the team. For tickets, click HERE.

: This season will feature more special events than ever before, highlighted by the return of Alumni Nights and the launch of Eras Games, connecting fans, new and old, to the heritage and history of the team. For tickets, click HERE. Pregame Festivals Expanding into Arena Green : Opening Night kicks off with a block party-style festival outside SAP Center on Barack Obama Blvd. that will stretch into Arena Green and set the tone for the most exciting season in Sharks history.

: Opening Night kicks off with a block party-style festival outside SAP Center on Barack Obama Blvd. that will stretch into Arena Green and set the tone for the most exciting season in Sharks history. Enhanced Player Introductions and Stats : Expect new digital elements and special effects to amplify the moment the team hits the ice.

: Expect new digital elements and special effects to amplify the moment the team hits the ice. Arena Glow-Up : A new lighting system at SAP Center will transform game moments like player introductions, goals, and post-game celebrations with brilliant effects.

: A new lighting system at SAP Center will transform game moments like player introductions, goals, and post-game celebrations with brilliant effects. More Entertainment Between Whistles : Fresh intermission games and new interactive video board content (powered by the Sharks + SAP App) including movie clips will keep the energy going throughout the entire game.

: Fresh intermission games and new interactive video board content (powered by the Sharks + SAP App) including movie clips will keep the energy going throughout the entire game. Music That Moves the Tank : More guest DJ’s at the Tank, refreshed playlists, and new themed mixes ensure every Sharks game will have its own soundtrack. A brand-new guest DJ stand - powered by the Sharks light kits – will put fans in the middle of the party.

: More guest DJ’s at the Tank, refreshed playlists, and new themed mixes ensure every Sharks game will have its own soundtrack. A brand-new guest DJ stand - powered by the Sharks light kits – will put fans in the middle of the party. Guest Emcee Energy : Local personalities will join in-arena host Emily Harlan and the Sharks in-arena team to emcee this season’s biggest games.

: Local personalities will join in-arena host and the Sharks in-arena team to emcee this season’s biggest games. Beyond The Tank: Watch parties and community activations will bring the Sharks gameday atmosphere to fans throughout Sharks Territory.

S.J. Sharkie - Hall of Fame Fish Featuring New Experiences:

Fresh off his induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame and being named NHL Mascot of the Year, S.J. Sharkie is back and bigger than ever this season. Fans can look forward to:

Mascot Hall of Fame & NHL Mascot of the Year Celebrations: Special in-game moments to honor Sharkie’s legendary year on December 1st and all season long.

New Sharkie Grams: A fan-favorite returns with a fresh twist, giving fans new ways to share surprise moments at The Tank.

All-New Costumes & Skits: Sharkie is upping his game with brand-new outfits and laugh-out-loud routines that will keep fans entertained throughout the games.

New at The Tank for Guest Experience:

The Sharks are also making it easier, and greener, to get to SAP Center. This season introduces:

20 new Bikeep stalls: 10 located on Barack Obama Blvd. beneath Exit Landing 124, and 10 more outside of the SAP Center 24-hour security entrance. These commercial-grade bike racks and parking systems provide fans with secure, tech-forward options to store their bikes while enjoying the game.

CalTrain is also back with trains scheduled just for fans to get them to the Tank on time.

A Season of Celebration

The 2025-26 season isn’t just about hockey; it’s about celebrating 35 years of Sharks Territory and looking forward to the next chapter. Fans can expect surprises, innovation, and plenty of Teal pride every time they step into The Tank because the Future is Teal.

Tickets for the 2025-26 San Jose Sharks season are on-sale now at SJsharks.com/tickets.