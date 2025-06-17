S.J. Sharkie named to the Mascot Hall of Fame

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) mascot S.J. Sharkie (@officialsjsharkie) has been announced as an inductee into the 2025 Mascot Hall of Fame (MHOF).

After a record-setting nomination and voting process, the Mascot Hall of Fame proudly announced its five inductees - icons who have thrilled crowds, rallied fans, and represented their teams with spirit and heart – this morning. In a whirlwind of fur, feathers, and face paint, the nation tuned in to ABC’s Good Morning America for the highly anticipated announcement.

S.J. Sharkie becomes only the third mascot in the National Hockey League (NHL) to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame with Youppi! (Montreal Canadiens) and Tommy Hawk (Chicago Blackhawks). Joining S.J. Sharkie in the Mascot Hall of Fame Class of 2025 are:

Blitz – Seattle Seahawks (NFL)

Fredbird – St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)

Sebastian the Ibis – University of Miami (NCAA)

TORO – Houston Texans (NFL)

These fan-favorite mascots were selected from a competitive ballot of 28 nominees, curated by the MHOF Executive Committee. Over 125,000 votes were cast during a spirited two-week voting period in May, reflecting the passion and dedication of sports fans nationwide. Each mascot inducted has demonstrated excellence in character, performance, community impact, and fun, core values that define the mission of the Mascot Hall of Fame. Their unique personalities and consistent engagement have made them cultural icons in their cities and beyond.

Induction ceremonies will be held in each mascot’s home city, offering fans a front-row seat to celebrate their local legend. For more information about S.J. Sharkie’s official induction including a date and details, be sure to check out https://www.nhl.com/sharks/sharkie/.

“This honor is a delightful recognition of what we’ve always known, Sharkie is truly one-of-a-kind. From unforgettable moments in the community to the electric energy on game day, Sharkie has brought joy and lifelong memories to fans in San Jose, across the Bay Area and beyond. We’re thrilled to celebrate his induction and see him take his rightful place among this year’s Mascot Hall of Fame class,” said Tim Patnode, Sharks Manager, Marketing Programs.

“Each of these mascots brings joy, energy, and creativity to their communities," said David Raymond, original performer of the Phillie Phanatic and founder of the Mascot Hall of Fame. "They are more than just sideline entertainers—they are ambassadors of spirit and goodwill.”

The Mascot Hall of Fame recognizes professional and collegiate mascots that have made a significant impact in their sport and community. The MHOF combines family fun with mascot history, offering immersive exhibits, educational programs, and high-energy events that bring the past to life. Whether you're a sports die-hard or just in it for your favorite dancing character, the Mascot Hall of Fame has something for everyone.

For more information about the Mascot Hall of Fame, visit https://mascothalloffame.com.