News Feed

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss
September and October 2023 Recap: Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Campaign and Healthy Living Campaign

September and October 2023 Recap: Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Campaign and Healthy Living Campaign
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks
Women in Hockey: Sharks Vice President Rosemary Tebaldi

Women in Hockey: Rosemary Tebaldi
Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks
Game Preview: Sharks at Capitals

Game Preview: Sharks at Capitals
Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks
Game Preview: Sharks at Hurricanes

Game Preview: Sharks at Hurricanes
Johansson gets 2nd straight shutout, Lightning keep Sharks winless

Johansson gets 2nd straight shutout, Lightning keep Sharks winless
Game Preview: Sharks at Lightning

Game Preview: Sharks at Lightning
Reinhart scores in 5th straight game, Panthers defeat Sharks

Reinhart scores in 5th straight game, Panthers defeat Sharks
Game Preview: Sharks at Panthers

Game Preview: Sharks at Panthers
Game Recap: Sharks at Predators

Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks
Gameday Preview: Sharks at Predators

Gameday Preview: Sharks at Predators
SJSharks Gaming Signs NHL 24 Pro Esports Team

SJSharks Gaming Signs NHL 24 Pro Esports Team
Next Wave Report: October 20

Next Wave Report: October 20
Game Recap: Sharks vs. Bruins

Pastrnak scores again, Bruins top Sharks to stay undefeated
Local Art and Tailor-Made Song make Sharks Open Video a Hit

Local Art and Tailor-Made Song make Sharks Open Video a Hit

Sharks to Host A Celebration of Diwali on Thursday, November 9

20230311_wild_vs._sharks39

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) continue to honor the cultural diversity of the Bay Area on Thursday, November 9 when the organization hosts a Celebration of Diwali, India's festival of lights that celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and the human ability to overcome. The Celebration of Diwali will take place at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) when the Sharks host the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the Sharks Celebration of Diwali can be purchased HERE.

Festivities at the Celebration of Diwali will include festive dance performances pregame on the concourse and during both intermissions on the ice performed by Gurus of Dance, a Bollywood dance, drama, and entertainment company based in Milpitas.  Additionally, there will be free henna tattoo art for all fans on the concourse and music throughout the night will selected by in-arena DJ, DJ Heer.

20230311_wild_vs._sharks43
20230311_sharks_vs_wild022

Sharks Diwali-themed merchandise specifically created for this night and featuring artwork from local artist Malti B. Lee (@maltiblee), sourced through Local Color) (@LocalColorSJ), will be available for purchase in the Sharks Pro Shop located near the South Entrance at SAP Center.

SJS_23-24_Diwali_Collection_2568x1444

Additionally, the second Sharks Foundation (@SJSCommunity) Player Card of the year featuring Sharks Center Tomas Hertl will be available for purchase for $10 exclusively at the Foundation Booth located outside Section 118.

To help celebrate Diwali, themed food and drink items that will include an assortment of Indian Street Food options will be available for purchase throughout SAP Center.

INDTVUSA (@INDTVUSA), a media partner of the Sharks that was instrumental in organizing the celebration and bringing the Indian and hockey communities together, will be on site to provide coverage of all activities. 

For more information about the Sharks Celebration of Diwali, checkout the Sharks website at www.sjsharks.com.