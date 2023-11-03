Sharks to Host A Celebration of Diwali on Thursday, November 9

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) continue to honor the cultural diversity of the Bay Area on Thursday, November 9 when the organization hosts a Celebration of Diwali, India's festival of lights that celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and the human ability to overcome. The Celebration of Diwali will take place at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) when the Sharks host the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the Sharks Celebration of Diwali can be purchased HERE.

Festivities at the Celebration of Diwali will include festive dance performances pregame on the concourse and during both intermissions on the ice performed by Gurus of Dance, a Bollywood dance, drama, and entertainment company based in Milpitas. Additionally, there will be free henna tattoo art for all fans on the concourse and music throughout the night will selected by in-arena DJ, DJ Heer.