Alternate Captain Macklin Celebrini named 2025-26 Sharks Player of the Year

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that alternate captain Macklin Celebrini has been named Sharks Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season in a vote by the Bay Area media. The Player of the Year award is presented to the player who contributes the greatest amount of success to the Sharks in the 2025-26 regular season.

He becomes the fifth player in team history to win the award in consecutive seasons, joining Joe Pavelski (2013-14, 14-15), Patrick Marleau (2008-09, 09-10), Joe Thornton (2005-06, 06-07) and Mike Vernon (1997-98, 98-99).

Celebrini, 19, has shined in a historic season, boasting the second-most points (108) ever by a Sharks skater in a single season, six shy of the team record of 114 set by Thornton in 2006-07, becoming one of three skaters in team history to reach triple-digit scoring in one season. In a breakout sophomore campaign, Celebrini became the first Shark to reach the 40-goal mark since Pavelski in 2013-14 (41), boasting the fourth-most ever by a Shark in a single season (42), and his 66 assists stand as the seventh-most in a season in Sharks history. Additionally, he set records for primary points (85) and even-strength points (76) by a Shark in franchise history.

Entering April 11 vs. Vancouver, Celebrini has factored into 46.0-percent (108-of-235) of total goals by the Sharks, currently standing as the highest such mark in team history, has been in on 17 of 35 game-winning goals, seven of 10 overtime strikes and has one game-deciding shootout score. Over the course of the season, the Sharks have gone 35-18-4 when Celebrini tallies at least one point and have amassed a record of 24-3-1 when he posts a multi-point effort.

Celebrini reached the career 100-point mark on Nov. 29 at Vegas, becoming the second-fastest Shark to reach 100 points with the club (96 games played) and the quickest to 100 by a player who started his career with San Jose. He appeared in his 100th career game a week later on Dec. 7 at Carolina. He authored a 13-game point streak from Dec. 11 through Jan. 10 (nine goals, 18 assists), the second-longest run of consecutive games with a point in team history. Entering April 11, he has run up 28 multi-point games on the season, 17 contests with three or more points, leads the team scoring race by 52 points and the team goal-scoring race by 19.

The Sharks still have three games remaining, all on the road.

The centerman was named NHL Third Star of December after finishing fourth in the league with 25 points, third at 1.79 points-per-game played. He was the league’s First Star of the Week on Oct. 27 after posting 10 points (five goals, five assists) over four games in the preceding week, highlighted by a hat trick in a five-point effort at the New York Rangers on Oct. 23, the team’s first win of the season, and was selected as the league’s Third Star on Nov. 23 after tallying seven points (four goals, three assists) over four games, including two game-winning goals.

Celebrini also shined in Olympic competition, the youngest-ever Canadian skater in games featuring NHL players finishing the tournament with five goals and 10 points over six games, leading the tournament in goals and finishing with a plus-6 rating en route to earning a Silver Medal and being named to the tournament All-Star Team.

The six-foot, 190-pound native of North Vancouver, British Columbia was selected by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft, the team’s first-ever first-overall selection.