Sharks to host 3rd annual NHL Draft Party at SAP Center on Friday, June 27

The event will be hosted by Sharks in-arena personalities Emily Harlan (@emilybharlan) and Danny Miller (@dannymilleronair). In addition to the draft broadcast, festivities will include:

San Jose Sharks alumni players including Scott Hannan, Dan Boyle, and Tom Pederson are expected to be in attendance and will sign autographs for fans throughout the concourse.

The Sharks Audio Network will stream both audio and video live from SAP Center starting at 3:30 p.m. as Sharks broadcasters Dan Rusanowsky, Drew Remenda, and Ted Ramey will provide commentary prior to the NHL Draft and following the Sharks making their two first-round picks. The audio will be broadcast live throughout SAP Center for fans to enjoy. Additionally, Emmy award-winning broadcaster and fan-favorite Brodie Brazil will be onsite to interact with fans and create new content for Sharks social media channels.

The Sharks Pro Shop at SAP Center will be open throughout the event and will have retail locations on the arena floor and throughout the SAP Center concourse selling draft-specific merchandise as well as other Sharks-themed merchandise.

Sharks365 members will have access to a member event in the NetApp Celly Lounge as well as tours of the Penthouse Lounge (*if they have claimed a Sharks365 member specific ticket for the draft party). To become a member and to take advantage of these opportunities, visit Sharks365.com.

With the draft party expected to conclude earlier than a regular-season Sharks game, once the event has ended, fans are encouraged to enjoy an evening in downtown San Jose. Bars, restaurants, and other entertainment locations that have been fan-favorites for many years, including dining establishments in both Little Italy and at San Pedro Square, along with new entertainment and dining spots located within walking distance of SAP Center, will be open throughout the downtown area.

The Sharks currently hold two first-round selections (second overall and a late first round pick acquired from the Dallas Stars) and have four picks in the draft’s first two rounds. In total, the Sharks have nine picks in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft which will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Last year, the Sharks used the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to select center Macklin Celebrini and the 11th overall pick to select defenseman Sam Dickinson.