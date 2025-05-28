Sharks to host 3rd annual NHL Draft Party at SAP Center on Friday, June 27

Free event will feature festivities including live viewing of the NHL’s Draft on the SAP Center video board, photo opportunities, interactive games, and more

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (6)

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) have confirmed plans to host the 2025 Sharks Draft Viewing Party on Friday, June 27 at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter). Doors for the viewing party will open at 3 p.m. PT for Sharks365 members and 3:15 p.m. for the general public. The event will include live viewing of the NHL’S Entry Draft broadcast on the SAP Center center-hung video board. The party will end at the conclusion of the first round. Parking is free in SAP Center’s Lot ABC.

To give Sharks fans and the local community a central location to celebrate the draft, event tickets are complimentary. Fans who would like to attend the Draft Viewing Party must claim their FREE tickets by clicking HERE. Fans are encouraged to get tickets soon, as close to 10,000 tickets have already been issued with a limited number of tickets remaining. Last year, more than 8,000 fans attended the Sharks draft viewing party.

20240628_NHL_DraftParty0132 (1)
20240628_sharks_draft_party_007

The event will be hosted by Sharks in-arena personalities Emily Harlan (@emilybharlan) and Danny Miller (@dannymilleronair). In addition to the draft broadcast, festivities will include:

  • Games and family activities including face painting and a create-your-own-jersey rally towel station that is free for all in attendance. Fans can also participate in a surf experience on the SAP Center Arena floor.
  • A Fan Cheer booth on the concourse with San Jose Barracuda in-arena host Aaron Fonseca (@fonsecashow) where fans can create cheers that will be featured throughout the season.
  • Food and drink at concession stands located throughout the SAP Center concourse for a fee.
  • Fan photo opportunities with the Sharks Zambonis and the Shark Head.
  • An NBC Sports Fan Activation.
  • Music from DJ Mario E.
  • Sharks mascot S. J. Sharkie (@officialsjsharkie) and Frenzy from the San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda).
  • Members of the Coca Cola Tank Patrol, the Sharks in-game entertainment and promotions team.
  • Tabling activations will be hosted by the Sharks Foundation (@sjcommunity), San Jose Barracuda, Sharks Ice at San Jose (@sharksice), Coca-Cola, Mike Counsil Plumbing and TechCU.

San Jose Sharks alumni players including Scott Hannan, Dan Boyle, and Tom Pederson are expected to be in attendance and will sign autographs for fans throughout the concourse.

The Sharks Audio Network will stream both audio and video live from SAP Center starting at 3:30 p.m. as Sharks broadcasters Dan Rusanowsky, Drew Remenda, and Ted Ramey will provide commentary prior to the NHL Draft and following the Sharks making their two first-round picks. The audio will be broadcast live throughout SAP Center for fans to enjoy. Additionally, Emmy award-winning broadcaster and fan-favorite Brodie Brazil will be onsite to interact with fans and create new content for Sharks social media channels.

The Sharks Pro Shop at SAP Center will be open throughout the event and will have retail locations on the arena floor and throughout the SAP Center concourse selling draft-specific merchandise as well as other Sharks-themed merchandise.

Sharks365 members will have access to a member event in the NetApp Celly Lounge as well as tours of the Penthouse Lounge (*if they have claimed a Sharks365 member specific ticket for the draft party). To become a member and to take advantage of these opportunities, visit Sharks365.com.

With the draft party expected to conclude earlier than a regular-season Sharks game, once the event has ended, fans are encouraged to enjoy an evening in downtown San Jose. Bars, restaurants, and other entertainment locations that have been fan-favorites for many years, including dining establishments in both Little Italy and at San Pedro Square, along with new entertainment and dining spots located within walking distance of SAP Center, will be open throughout the downtown area.

The Sharks currently hold two first-round selections (second overall and a late first round pick acquired from the Dallas Stars) and have four picks in the draft’s first two rounds. In total, the Sharks have nine picks in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft which will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Last year, the Sharks used the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to select center Macklin Celebrini and the 11th overall pick to select defenseman Sam Dickinson.

