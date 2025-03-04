Sharks to Host Women of Teal Celebration Presented by Kaiser Permanente on March 8

Team Teal is excited to announce a special celebration for Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, honoring women across the Bay Area. The San Jose Sharks will host a Women of Teal celebration presented by Kaiser Permanente at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, March 8 at 7 p.m., offering a powerful mix of in-game events, community activations, and fan engagement that reflect the organization’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and belonging.

As part of the Sharks ongoing efforts to foster inclusivity and community connection, the game on March 8 will feature numerous activities aimed at uplifting women and celebrating their impact in the sports world and beyond. The evening will also highlight the importance of creating welcoming spaces for fans of all backgrounds, with a special focus on women.

Key Event Highlights:

Women of Teal Artist Collaboration

A custom-designed crest by local artist **Amanda Valenzuela** will be unveiled to commemorate Women of Teal. Jerseys designed by Amanda will be available for auction from March 7 at 12 p.m. PT through March 9 at 12 p.m. PST. Proceeds will benefit the Northern California Youth Hockey Association Female Programming Scholarships. Additionally, the artist’s logo will be featured prominently across several events, including social media and in-game promotions. The logo will also be featured on beanies that all fans in attendance will receive upon entry in celebration of the Women of Teal game.

Pre-Game Pass the Puck Event (5:15 - 6:30 p.m.)

A special pre-game event sponsored by Kaiser Permanente will bring together women from the Bay Area community including NBC Bay Area anchor Laura Garcia as well as leaders from local universities, sports teams, and more. The event will encourage attendees to "Pass the Puck," sharing wisdom and inspiration while contributing to a “pay it forward” activity. Event attendees are encouraged to bring items that will be donated to Nextdoor Solutions, the only stand-alone domestic violence agency in Santa Clara County. A wish list of items needed by Next Door Solutions can be found HERE. All “Pass the Puck” event attendees must RSVP for the event before attending. For more information, contact [email protected] .

In-Game and Concourse Activations

Fans will enjoy a variety of in-game entertainment including the national anthem performed by Ernesti Ballisi, highlights celebrating female players and leaders in the sports world, and video content showcasing women who have made an impact in hockey. The Honor Guard will be presented by the Girl Scout Troop 30159 along with special surprise activations throughout the evening and the PA announcer will be Emily Harlan with the in-arena Host being Aubrie Tolliver, in-game host for the San Francisco 49ers.

Sharks Ice & Girls Try Hockey Free Showcase

Fans can enjoy content highlighting local girls’ hockey initiatives, including Girls Try Hockey Free events and the Sharks Ice girls’ teams, showcasing the growing presence of young female athletes in the sport.

Women’s History Month Player Features

Throughout the month of March, the Sharks will celebrate women by featuring female role models in the sports industry.

Women of Teal Advisory Committee:

As part of the Women’s History Month celebration, the Sharks are proud to announce the formation of the Women of Teal Advisory Committee, a group of women from around the Bay Area who will provide strategic guidance on initiatives aimed at growing and enhancing the Sharks female fanbase. This committee will work closely with the team’s front office to develop impactful programs, events, and community partnerships that foster inclusivity and engagement. The committee is comprised of Sharks365 members, community members, government officials, students, educators, influencers, and leaders in the tech industry. By amplifying the voices and perspectives of women, the Sharks are committed to creating a more dynamic and welcoming experience for all fans.

Community Impact:

In the spirit of inclusion and empowerment, the Sharks will partner with local organizations such as the Sharks Ice Women’s Hockey League and other women-centric sports groups. Community outreach will play a key role in this celebration, with a focus on encouraging new female participation in the sport of hockey and sports leadership roles. The Sharks are proud to offer a space for women to be celebrated, recognized, and uplifted on March 8th, and every day of the year.

Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Efforts:

One of the core values of Sharks Sports & Entertainment is to create an inclusive environment that values diversity and fosters a sense of belonging. The Sharks are committed to developing meaningful connections with new fans and communities, using cultural celebrations, theme nights, and community engagement to promote these values. Through initiatives such as Women of Teal, Team Teal celebrates and honors the contributions of women in the community, both on and off the ice.