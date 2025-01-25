Sharks sign forward Colin White to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract 

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Colin White to a one-year, two-way contract.

White, 27, has played in 20 games with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season and has tallied 10 points (five goals, five assists) with two shorthanded goals and one game-winning strike.

He split the 2023-24 campaign between the Pittsburgh Penguins, their AHL affiliate, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and the Montreal Canadiens, appearing in 28 games of NHL action and 21 AHL contests, logging 10 points (five goals, five assists) with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

In his career, White has played in 320 NHL games and registered 113 points (44 goals, 69 assists), setting career highs of 14 goals, 27 assists and 41 points in 2018-19 with the Ottawa Senators. He has played in 92 career AHL games, logging 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists).

Prior to his professional career, White competed with the United States National Team Development Program in 2013-14 and 2014-15 then attended Boston College in 2015-16 and 2016-17. He was named Hockey East Rookie of the Year after helping the Eagles win a conference regular season title in 2015-16, a year in which he finished second on the club in scoring with 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) in 37 games.

He has represented the United States in international competition several times, including two IIHF World Championships (2018-19 and 2019-20), two World Junior Championships (2016 and 2017) and one U-18 World Junior Championship (2015). He helped the USA earn Bronze at the 2018 World Championship, Gold at the 2017 World Junior Championship, Bronze at the 2016 World Junior Championship and Gold at the 2015 U-18 World Junior Championship.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound native of Boston, Massachusetts was originally selected by Ottawa in the 2015 NHL Draft (first round, 21st overall).