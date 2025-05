With help from four Sharks, for the first time in 92 years the United States is Men's World Champions.

On Sunday, May 25, the U.S. beat Switzerland in overtime in the final game of the IIHF Men's World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden.

Four Sharks collected gold medals in the triumph. Forward Will Smith, head coach Ryan Warsofsky, goaltending coach Thomas Speer, and video coach Nick Gialdini can all call themselves World Champions now.