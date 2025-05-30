San Jose Sharks issue bona fide offers

Misskey, 20, appeared in 63 games for the Western Hockey League Victoria Royals, scoring 47 points (10 goals, 37 assists) along with a plus-24 rating, which were career bests. He ranked second among team defensemen in assists and points, and was third in goals.

Additionally, he appeared in 11 WHL postseason games, recording six assists helping Victoria to the Second Round.

The six-foot-four, 212-pound native of Melfort, Saskatoon, was selected by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft (fifth round, 143rd overall). Misskey is committed to the University of Massachusetts Lowell for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Roberts, 18, appeared in 66 games for Vancouver, scoring 36 points (six goals, 30 assists) and registered 84 penalty minutes. Roberts finished seventh on the team in assists and tenth among under-19 WHL blueliners in the category, and among team defensemen, was second in goals, third in both assists and points. He set career highs in games played, assists, and points.

The six-foot-four 201-pound native of Ridge Meadows, British Columbia, was selected by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft (fifth round, 131st overall).

Wetsch, 19, scored 52 points (33 goals, 19 assists) across 68 WHL games with Calgary, setting career bests in both goals and points. He finished the regular season tied for seventh among under-19 WHL forwards in goals and among his team, he ranked third in goals, fourth in points, and ninth in assists.

Additionally, in the postseason he scored six points (five goals, one assist) in 11 games, which included a hat trick against the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the second round on Apr. 15.

The six-foot-one, 198-pound native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, was selected by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft (third round, 82nd overall).

The following players were not signed to contracts by the June 1 deadline and will re-enter the NHL Draft.