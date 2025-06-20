Sharks announce 2025 preseason schedule

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced their preseason schedule for the 2025-26 campaign today. The Sharks will play a total of six games, three at home and three on the road.

The Sharks Audio Network will broadcast all Sharks preseason games in 2025 via the Sharks + SAP Center app and on sjsharks.com/listen.

Information on individual games tickets will be announced at a later date, however you can secure tickets now to 2025-26 Sharks games at SAP Center by purchasing a multi-game ticket package.

Sharks365 memberships are available and give fans the best seats at the best price, unique member-only events, discounts on food & beverage and merchandise, an unlimited Sharks365 Ticket Exchange Program for added flexibility, and more! More information can be found here.