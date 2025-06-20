Sharks announce 2025 preseason schedule

20241001_Utah_vs_Sharks1038

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced their preseason schedule for the 2025-26 campaign today. The Sharks will play a total of six games, three at home and three on the road.

The Sharks Audio Network will broadcast all Sharks preseason games in 2025 via the Sharks + SAP Center app and on sjsharks.com/listen.

Information on individual games tickets will be announced at a later date, however you can secure tickets now to 2025-26 Sharks games at SAP Center by purchasing a multi-game ticket package.

Sharks365 memberships are available and give fans the best seats at the best price, unique member-only events, discounts on food & beverage and merchandise, an unlimited Sharks365 Ticket Exchange Program for added flexibility, and more! More information can be found here.

2025 SHARKS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Day 
 Date
Opponent
Site
Time (PT)

Sun.

Sept. 21

Vegas

SAP Center

5:00 PM

Fri.

Sept. 26

Vegas

SAP Center

7:00 PM

Mon.

Sept. 29

@ Anaheim

Honda Center

7:00 PM

Wed.

Oct. 1

Anaheim

SAP Center

7:00 PM

Fri.

Oct. 3

@ Vegas

T-Mobile Arena

7:00 PM

Sat.

Oct. 4

@ Utah

Delta Center

6:00 PM

HOME GAMES IN BOLD

The 2025-26 Sharks regular season schedule, presented by Southwest Airlines, will be announced at a later date along with information surrounding individual game tickets.

For questions, please call 408-999-5757.

News Feed

Sweden projected roster for 2026 Winter Olympics by NHL.com

S.J. Sharkie named to the Mascot Hall of Fame

Macklin Celebrini named to the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team

NHL announces 2024-25 All-Rookie Team

Sharks to host annual Prospect Scrimmage July 3 at Tech CU Arena

Next Wave Report: June 5

San Jose Sharks issue bona fide offers

June Summer of Teal

Sharks re-sign defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sharks to host 3rd annual NHL Draft Party at SAP Center on Friday, June 27

Scrolling Social: Smith, Warsofsky, Speer, Gialdini win Gold at Men's World Championship

Celebrini enjoying apprenticeship under MacKinnon, Crosby at Worlds

Scrolling Social: Men's World Championship

Macklin Celebrini’s embracing his first Men’s World Championship

30 Years Since Ray Whitney’s Double OT Thriller

Sharks sign forward Egor Afanasyev

Celebrini eager for Sharks to take ‘next step’ in rebuild

Celebrini and Smith compliment each other on and off ice