Next Wave Report: June 5

In this edition of Next Wave, discover what our prospects have been working on and the progress they've made.

Let's take a dive into this week's update of our Next Wave report, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

BARRACUDA

The Barracuda ended their Calder Cup Playoffs run on May 7 against the Colorado Eagles. It was the first Calder Cup Playoff appearance for the Barracuda since 2019, and their opening-round series victory against Ontario was the team’s first series win since 2017.

Collin Graf netted the game-winning goal, his first AHL playoff goal, in the 2-1 victory at Ontario on Apr. 26. Graf finished in the top 10 in scoring (35) among his club during the season, including fifth in assists (27).

netted the game-winning goal, his first AHL playoff goal, in the 2-1 victory at Ontario on Apr. 26. Graf finished in the top 10 in scoring (35) among his club during the season, including fifth in assists (27). Luca Cagnoni led ‘Cuda blueliners in assists (3) in his first AHL Playoffs run. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team on Apr. 16, becoming the first defenseman in ‘Cuda history to earn the honors and joins Danny O’Regan (2016-17) as the only players in team history. Cagnoni led AHL rookie blueliners in goals (16), tied for first in points (52), and finished second in assists (36) during the regular season.

led ‘Cuda blueliners in assists (3) in his first AHL Playoffs run. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team on Apr. 16, becoming the first defenseman in ‘Cuda history to earn the honors and joins Danny O’Regan (2016-17) as the only players in team history. Cagnoni led AHL rookie blueliners in goals (16), tied for first in points (52), and finished second in assists (36) during the regular season. Yaroslav Askarov finished the playoffs with a record of 3-2 with a 1.68 GAA and a .935 SV%, including one shutout on Apr. 24 at Ontario. He led Barracuda netminders in SV% (.923), GAA (2.45), and shutouts (4). His shutouts during the regular season tied him for sixth among AHL netminders.

finished the playoffs with a record of 3-2 with a 1.68 GAA and a .935 SV%, including one shutout on Apr. 24 at Ontario. He led Barracuda netminders in SV% (.923), GAA (2.45), and shutouts (4). His shutouts during the regular season tied him for sixth among AHL netminders. Igor Chernyshov and Quentin Musty each made their AHL debut with the Barracuda this season, with Chernyshov debuting on Apr. 18 at Calgary and Musty debuting on Apr. 12 against Ontario. Chernyshov logged his first AHL goal in his playoff debut at Colorado on May 7. Musty skated in three regular-season games with the Barracuda, including one postseason game on May 4 against Colorado.

and each made their AHL debut with the Barracuda this season, with Chernyshov debuting on Apr. 18 at Calgary and Musty debuting on Apr. 12 against Ontario. Chernyshov logged his first AHL goal in his playoff debut at Colorado on May 7. Musty skated in three regular-season games with the Barracuda, including one postseason game on May 4 against Colorado. Andrew Poturalski was named AHL MVP on Apr. 25. He holds the Barracuda single-season franchise record in points (73) and goals (30). Poturalski did not appear in a game for the Barracuda during the playoffs due to an injury.

was named AHL MVP on Apr. 25. He holds the Barracuda single-season franchise record in points (73) and goals (30). Poturalski did not appear in a game for the Barracuda during the playoffs due to an injury. Filip Bystedt netted a goal in the series against Colorado in two of the four games (2g, 0a). He finished his playoff run tied for first in goals (3) and tied for third in points (3) and finished tied for fourth in goals (12) among ‘Cuda forwards during the regular season.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Wichita Thunder’s playoff run ended on Apr. 25 in the 3-2 loss against Tahoe in the first round in a best-of-five series of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Wichita finished second in the ECHL Mountain Division.

Joe Carroll (Wichita, ECHL) recorded a goal in three-straight playoff games against Tahoe (Apr. 19-25). He set career highs at the ECHL level across all scoring categories (20g, 17a) and finished the season ranked fifth among his team in goals, points (37), and tied for eighth in assists.

recorded a goal in three-straight playoff games against Tahoe (Apr. 19-25). He set career highs at the ECHL level across all scoring categories (20g, 17a) and finished the season ranked fifth among his team in goals, points (37), and tied for eighth in assists. Mitchell Russell (Wichita, ECHL) appeared in four playoff games, logging one assist for the Thunder during their 2024-25 Kelly Cup postseason run. He appeared in 44 regular-season games for Wichita this season and logged 10 goals and 11 assists.

appeared in four playoff games, logging one assist for the Thunder during their 2024-25 Kelly Cup postseason run. He appeared in 44 regular-season games for Wichita this season and logged 10 goals and 11 assists. Jeremie Bucheler (Wichita, ECHL) led Wichita blueliners in points-per-game (0.62) in his first season in the ECHL. He finished second among Thunder blueliners in all scoring categories with six goals and 26 assists, posting a personal best in his pro career.

led Wichita blueliners in points-per-game (0.62) in his first season in the ECHL. He finished second among Thunder blueliners in all scoring categories with six goals and 26 assists, posting a personal best in his pro career. Cam Lund (Northeastern, HE) made his Sharks debut on Mar. 27 against Toronto after signing a standard entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks on Mar. 21. He recorded his first NHL goal on Mar. 29 vs. New York Rangers, becoming the eighth Shark to score his first goal this season. The Hockey East Third Team All-Star led Northeastern University in goals (18) and finished second in assists (22) and points (40) this season, all career highs.

made his Sharks debut on Mar. 27 against Toronto after signing a standard entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks on Mar. 21. He recorded his first NHL goal on Mar. 29 vs. New York Rangers, becoming the eighth Shark to score his first goal this season. The Hockey East Third Team All-Star led Northeastern University in goals (18) and finished second in assists (22) and points (40) this season, all career highs. Joey Muldowney (UConn, HE) closed out the regular season setting career-highs across all scoring categories (27g, 18a). He was named to the CCM/ACHA All-America East Second Team, setting a UConn record for most hat tricks and most goals in a season since the team joined Hockey East. He was named New England Hockey Writers Association's Most Improved Player.

closed out the regular season setting career-highs across all scoring categories (27g, 18a). He was named to the CCM/ACHA All-America East Second Team, setting a UConn record for most hat tricks and most goals in a season since the team joined Hockey East. He was named New England Hockey Writers Association's Most Improved Player. Reese Laubach (Penn State, Big 10) helped Penn State compete in their first-ever Frozen Four but fell to Boston Univ. by a final score 3-1 on Apr. 11. He set career-highs in points (30), goals (15), and assists (15) in 32 games played during the regular season. His goal total ranked tied for second with Penn State. He earned All-Big 10 Honorable Mention from the league office on Mar. 18.

helped Penn State compete in their first-ever Frozen Four but fell to Boston Univ. by a final score 3-1 on Apr. 11. He set career-highs in points (30), goals (15), and assists (15) in 32 games played during the regular season. His goal total ranked tied for second with Penn State. He earned All-Big 10 Honorable Mention from the league office on Mar. 18. Eric Pohlkamp (Denver, NCHC) helped Denver Univ. reach the Frozen Four in first year with the club but saw his season come to an end in a 3-2 loss in double overtime against the Western Michigan on Apr. 10. Among NCAA blueliners this season, he finished tied for third in points and tied for 10th in assists and goals. Among Denver defensemen during the regular season, Pohlkamp ranked second, behind Zeev Buium, in all scoring categories. He was named to the All-NCHC Third Team on Mar. 12.

helped Denver Univ. reach the Frozen Four in first year with the club but saw his season come to an end in a 3-2 loss in double overtime against the Western Michigan on Apr. 10. Among NCAA blueliners this season, he finished tied for third in points and tied for 10th in assists and goals. Among Denver defensemen during the regular season, Pohlkamp ranked second, behind Zeev Buium, in all scoring categories. He was named to the All-NCHC Third Team on Mar. 12. Brandon Svoboda (Boston Univ., HE) finished his first season with BU tied for eighth in goals (7) among his club and helped the United States team capture the Gold Medal at the U-20 World Junior Championships. He finished the tournament with six points (3g, 3a) in seven games played.

finished his first season with BU tied for eighth in goals (7) among his club and helped the United States team capture the Gold Medal at the U-20 World Junior Championships. He finished the tournament with six points (3g, 3a) in seven games played. Defenseman Sam Dickinson and forward Kasper Halttunen helped the London Knights capture the J. Ross Robertson Cup (OHL) in back-to-back seasons on May 15 and their third Memorial Cup title on June 1 after defeating the Medicine Hat Tigers.

and forward helped the London Knights capture the J. Ross Robertson Cup (OHL) in back-to-back seasons on May 15 and their third Memorial Cup title on June 1 after defeating the Medicine Hat Tigers. Kasper Halttunen (London, OHL) posted a four-game point streak (2g, 2a) during London’s Memorial Cup run. He was named OHL Playoffs MVP after leading London in goals (15) and finishing third in points (21). His nine goals in the championship series, including back-to-back hat tricks, were the most by an OHL player since Jonathan Cheechoo also netted nine in 1999.

(London, OHL) posted a four-game point streak (2g, 2a) during London’s Memorial Cup run. He was named OHL Playoffs MVP after leading London in goals (15) and finishing third in points (21). His nine goals in the championship series, including back-to-back hat tricks, were the most by an OHL player since Jonathan Cheechoo also netted nine in 1999. Sam Dickinson (London, OHL) posted a three-assist game in the Memorial Cup title game against Medicine Hat Tigers, leading all tournament defensemen with six assists. Dickinson logged points in 16 of his 17 OHL playoff games, tallying nine goals and 22 assists. His assists during his playoff campaign were the most by an OHL U-19 skater and finished second in points (31) among league skaters.

(London, OHL) posted a three-assist game in the Memorial Cup title game against Medicine Hat Tigers, leading all tournament defensemen with six assists. Dickinson logged points in 16 of his 17 OHL playoff games, tallying nine goals and 22 assists. His assists during his playoff campaign were the most by an OHL U-19 skater and finished second in points (31) among league skaters. David Klee (Muskegon, USHL) helped Muskegon win the USHL Clark Cup Championship on May 20 at Waterloo. He finished the playoffs with nine points (1g, 8a) in 14 games, finishing tied for seventh among his club in assists. Klee set career highs across all scoring categories with 45 points (19g, 26a) in 58 regular-season games. He finished third among his team in points, tied for fourth in goals, and tied for fifth in assists.

(Muskegon, USHL) helped Muskegon win the USHL Clark Cup Championship on May 20 at Waterloo. He finished the playoffs with nine points (1g, 8a) in 14 games, finishing tied for seventh among his club in assists. Klee set career highs across all scoring categories with 45 points (19g, 26a) in 58 regular-season games. He finished third among his team in points, tied for fourth in goals, and tied for fifth in assists. Carson Wetsch (Calgary, WHL) logged six points (5g, 1a) in 11 playoff games with the Calgary Hitmen (WHL). He set a career high in points (52) and goals (33) in 68 games. Wetsch finished the regular season tied for seventh among U-19 WHL forwards in goals (33). Among Calgary skaters, he ranked third in goals, fourth in points, and ninth in assists. Wetsch was traded to the Kelowna Rockets, hosts of the 2026 Memorial Cup, following the season.

(Calgary, WHL) logged six points (5g, 1a) in 11 playoff games with the Calgary Hitmen (WHL). He set a career high in points (52) and goals (33) in 68 games. Wetsch finished the regular season tied for seventh among U-19 WHL forwards in goals (33). Among Calgary skaters, he ranked third in goals, fourth in points, and ninth in assists. Wetsch was traded to the Kelowna Rockets, hosts of the 2026 Memorial Cup, following the season. Igor Chernyshov (Saginaw, OHL) skated in 23 regular-season games with Saginaw and tallied 55 points (19g, 36a), including posting six points (2g, 4a) in five postseason games. Chernyshov began his season on the injured list with an upper-body injury.

(Saginaw, OHL) skated in 23 regular-season games with Saginaw and tallied 55 points (19g, 36a), including posting six points (2g, 4a) in five postseason games. Chernyshov began his season on the injured list with an upper-body injury. Quentin Musty (Sudbury, OHL) skated in 33 games with Sudbury (OHL) and logged 30 goals and 29 assists, his second straight 30-goal campaign. Sudbury’s alternate captain posted one goal and three assists in three postseason games with the Wolves.

(Sudbury, OHL) skated in 33 games with Sudbury (OHL) and logged 30 goals and 29 assists, his second straight 30-goal campaign. Sudbury’s alternate captain posted one goal and three assists in three postseason games with the Wolves. Nate Misskey (Victoria, WHL) helped the Victoria Royals clinch the B.C. Division Title, but were eliminated by the Spokane Chiefs in the second round of the playoffs. The Royals’ alternate captain ranked second among Victoria’s defensemen in points (47), assists (37), and third in goals (10) to cap off the regular season.

