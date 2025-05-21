Scrolling Social: Men's World Championship

After the preliminary round of the IIHF's Men's World Championship in Herning, Denmark and Stockholm, Sweden Macklin Celebrini (CAN), Will Smith (USA), and Alex Wennberg (SWE) are all moving on after helping their country through to the quarterfinals. Staff members Ryan Warsofsky, Thomas Speer and Nick Gialdini will be guiding Team USA from behind the bench.

Macklin Celebrini’s exploded in his first Men’s Worlds for Canada with three goals and three assists.

Celebrini’s had the benefit of being teammates with some of Canada’s best this month including Sidney Crosby. The two have connected on more than one occasion.