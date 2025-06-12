NHL announces 2024-25 All-Rookie Team

FORWARDS

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

Celebrini (25-38—63 in 70 GP), despite missing 12 games, topped San Jose in scoring and ranked among the NHL rookie leaders in goals (2nd), assists (2nd) and points (3rd). At 18 years, 308 days on the final day of the regular season, he became the third-youngest rookie in League history to lead his team in scoring, behind only Sidney Crosby (18 years, 254 days in 2005-06 w/ PIT) and Connor Bedard (18 years, 276 days in 2023-24 w/ CHI). Celebrini also established Sharks records for assists and points by a rookie, finishing ahead of Pat Falloon (25-34—59 in 1991-92) in both categories, and trailed just Logan Couture (32-24—56 in 2010-11) for the franchise’s rookie record in goals. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft additionally placed among the top 2024-25 rookies in points per game (1st; 0.90), shots on goal (1st; 236), power-play goals (t-1st; 8), power-play assists (2nd; 14), power-play points (2nd; 22), time on ice (2nd; 1,385:10) and game-winning goals (4th; 4). Celebrini is the third San Jose forward who has been voted to the All-Rookie Team, joining Couture (2010-11) and Jeff Friesen

(1994-95).

Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks

Gauthier (20-24—44 in 82 GP) placed among the rookie leaders in even-strength goals (t-1st; 18), overtime goals (2nd; 2), goals (3rd), plus/minus (3rd; +8), even-strength points (4th; 38), shots on goal (4th; 190), multi-point performances (t-4th; 12), points (5th), game-winning goals (t-5th; 3), even strength assists (t-5th; 20) and assists (t-6th). The fifth overall selection (by PHI) from the 2022 NHL Draft finished fourth in Ducks history in goals and points by a rookie in a single season, trailing only Trevor Zegras (23-38—61 in 2021-22), Bobby Ryan (31-26—57 in 2008-09) and Dustin Penner (29-16—45 in 2006-07) in both categories. Gauthier, who ranked seventh among rookies in total time on ice (1,160:45), even-strength time on ice (1,025:38) and power-play time on ice (126:24), additionally was one of only two rookies to play in all 82 of his team’s games in 2024-25 (along with Hutson). The 21-year-old Gauthier follows Zegras (2021-22), Ryan (2008-09) and Paul Kariya (1994-95) as the fourth Anaheim forward selected to the All-Rookie Team.

Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers

Michkov (26-37—63 in 80 GP) paced rookies in total goals, also at least sharing the rookie lead in overtime goals (3), even-strength goals (18) and power-play goals (8) as well as even-strength points (46) and multi-point performances (19). All three of his overtime goals came prior to his 20th birthday on Dec. 9, making him the fourth teenager in NHL history with at least three such tallies in his career. The others: Sidney Crosby, Ilya Kovalchuk and Rick Nash, all with three. The seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft additionally ranked among the top 2024-25 rookies in points (2nd), even-strength assists (2nd; 28), shots on goal (2nd; 199), assists (3rd), power-play assists (3rd; 9), power-play points (3rd; 17), time on ice (3rd; 1,334:45), shooting percentage (minimum: 1 SOG/GP, 5th; 13.1%) and game-winning goals (t-5th; 3). His 26 goals and 63 points were the most by any Flyers rookie since 1993-94, when Mikael Renberg totaled 38-44—82. The 20-year-old Michkov is the fourth Philadelphia forward who has been voted to the All-Rookie Team, after Simon Gagne (1999-00), Renberg (1993-94) and Eric Lindros (1992-93).