NHL announces 2024-25 All-Rookie Team

Celebrini, Hutson, Wolf unanimous selections; Michkov, Gauthier, Mateychuk also named

rookie-all-star-teams-2025
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team, including three unanimous selections (the three players voted as finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy): forward Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks, defenseman Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens and goaltender Dustin Wolf of the Calgary Flames.

Also named to the 2024-25 All-Rookie Team are forwards Cutter Gauthier of the Anaheim Ducks and Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers as well as defenseman Denton Mateychuk of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Voting was conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season.

Following is a summary of each All-Rookie Team member’s outstanding campaign:

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames

Wolf (29-16-8, 2.64 GAA, .910 SV%, 3 SO) paced rookie goaltenders with 29 wins -- 14 more than the next-closest player and one shy of the franchise rookie record established by Mike Vernon in 1986-87 (30-22-1, 3.62 GAA, .883 SV%, 1 SO) -- as the Flames narrowly missed the playoffs due to head-to-head tiebreakers with the St. Louis Blues.

Only three U.S.-born rookie netminders have earned more victories in a single season than the Gilroy, Calif., native: Jimmy Howard (37 in 2009-10 w/ DET), Frank Brimsek (33 in 1938-39 w/ BOS) and Ryan Miller (30 in 2005-06 w/ BUF). Wolf, a seventh-round selection (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, also topped 2024-25 rookie goaltenders in games played (53 – 19 more than the next-closest netminder), saves (1,409) and assists (3). He made at least 25 saves in 35 of his 53 total appearances (66.0%) and allowed two or fewer goals 25 times (47.2%). The 24-yearold is the first Calgary goaltender who has been voted to the All-Rookie Team and the franchise’s third representative (at any position) this century, joining forward Johnny Gaudreau in 2014-15 and defenseman Dion Phaneuf in 2005-06.

DEFENSEMEN

Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens

Hutson (6-60—66 in 82 GP) became the fourth defenseman in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) to lead rookies in scoring, joining Bobby Orr (13-28—41 in 1966-67 w/ BOS), Brian Leetch (23-48—71 in 1988-89 w/ NYR) and Quinn Hughes (8-45—53 in 2019-20 w/ VAN). His 60 assists matched Larry Murphy (1980-81 w/ LAK) for the most by a rookie defenseman in League history, while his 66 points trailed only Murphy (16-60—76 in 1980-81 w/ LAK), Leetch and Gary Suter (18-50—68 in 1985-86 w/ CGY) for the most by a rookie blueliner. No rookie, regardless of position, has registered more assists for the Canadiens in a single season, while only two forwards have collected more points:

Kjell Dahlin (32-39—71 in 1985-86) and Mats Naslund (26-45—71 in 1982-83). Hutson, a second-round pick (62nd overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, also topped 2024-25 NHL rookies in time on ice (1,864:07 – nearly 500 more minutes than any other skater), power-play assists (25) and power-play points (26). The 21-year-old Hutson follows P.K. Subban (2010-11) and Chris Chelios (1984-85) as the third Montreal defenseman to be selected to the All-Rookie Team.

Denton Mateychuk, Columbus Blue Jackets

Mateychuk (4-9—13 in 45 GP) made his NHL debut in late December, appearing in 45 of the Blue Jackets’ final 48 games as the team vied for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 12th overall pick from the 2022 NHL Draft, despite his limited game count, shared second place among 2024-25 rookie defensemen in goals, assists, points and plus/minus (+4). Mateychuk – who posted an even or plus rating in 33 of his 45 contests – logged 811:35 of total time on ice after making his League debut Dec. 23, second only to Hutson (1,119:54) among rookie blueliners in that span. His 33:15 of total powerplay minutes also ranked second to Hutson (141:05) during that time, while his 40:14 of total shorthanded action placed behind just Drew Helleson (53:09 w/ ANA) and Louis Crevier (41:43 w/ CHI). The 20-year-old Mateychuk is the third Columbus defenseman who has been voted to the All-Rookie Team, after current teammate Zach Werenski in 2016-17 and defenseman Rostislav Klesla (the franchise’s first draft pick – No. 4 overall in 2000) in 2001-02.

FORWARDS

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

Celebrini (25-38—63 in 70 GP), despite missing 12 games, topped San Jose in scoring and ranked among the NHL rookie leaders in goals (2nd), assists (2nd) and points (3rd). At 18 years, 308 days on the final day of the regular season, he became the third-youngest rookie in League history to lead his team in scoring, behind only Sidney Crosby (18 years, 254 days in 2005-06 w/ PIT) and Connor Bedard (18 years, 276 days in 2023-24 w/ CHI). Celebrini also established Sharks records for assists and points by a rookie, finishing ahead of Pat Falloon (25-34—59 in 1991-92) in both categories, and trailed just Logan Couture (32-24—56 in 2010-11) for the franchise’s rookie record in goals. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft additionally placed among the top 2024-25 rookies in points per game (1st; 0.90), shots on goal (1st; 236), power-play goals (t-1st; 8), power-play assists (2nd; 14), power-play points (2nd; 22), time on ice (2nd; 1,385:10) and game-winning goals (4th; 4). Celebrini is the third San Jose forward who has been voted to the All-Rookie Team, joining Couture (2010-11) and Jeff Friesen
(1994-95).

Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks

Gauthier (20-24—44 in 82 GP) placed among the rookie leaders in even-strength goals (t-1st; 18), overtime goals (2nd; 2), goals (3rd), plus/minus (3rd; +8), even-strength points (4th; 38), shots on goal (4th; 190), multi-point performances (t-4th; 12), points (5th), game-winning goals (t-5th; 3), even strength assists (t-5th; 20) and assists (t-6th). The fifth overall selection (by PHI) from the 2022 NHL Draft finished fourth in Ducks history in goals and points by a rookie in a single season, trailing only Trevor Zegras (23-38—61 in 2021-22), Bobby Ryan (31-26—57 in 2008-09) and Dustin Penner (29-16—45 in 2006-07) in both categories. Gauthier, who ranked seventh among rookies in total time on ice (1,160:45), even-strength time on ice (1,025:38) and power-play time on ice (126:24), additionally was one of only two rookies to play in all 82 of his team’s games in 2024-25 (along with Hutson). The 21-year-old Gauthier follows Zegras (2021-22), Ryan (2008-09) and Paul Kariya (1994-95) as the fourth Anaheim forward selected to the All-Rookie Team.

Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers

Michkov (26-37—63 in 80 GP) paced rookies in total goals, also at least sharing the rookie lead in overtime goals (3), even-strength goals (18) and power-play goals (8) as well as even-strength points (46) and multi-point performances (19). All three of his overtime goals came prior to his 20th birthday on Dec. 9, making him the fourth teenager in NHL history with at least three such tallies in his career. The others: Sidney Crosby, Ilya Kovalchuk and Rick Nash, all with three. The seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft additionally ranked among the top 2024-25 rookies in points (2nd), even-strength assists (2nd; 28), shots on goal (2nd; 199), assists (3rd), power-play assists (3rd; 9), power-play points (3rd; 17), time on ice (3rd; 1,334:45), shooting percentage (minimum: 1 SOG/GP, 5th; 13.1%) and game-winning goals (t-5th; 3). His 26 goals and 63 points were the most by any Flyers rookie since 1993-94, when Mikael Renberg totaled 38-44—82. The 20-year-old Michkov is the fourth Philadelphia forward who has been voted to the All-Rookie Team, after Simon Gagne (1999-00), Renberg (1993-94) and Eric Lindros (1992-93).

2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team
GP W L OT GAA SV% SO
G Dustin Wolf, CGY 53 29 16 8 2.64 .910 3

GP G A P +/- TOI/G
D Lane Hutson, MTL 82 6 60 66 -2 22:44
D Denton Mateychuk, CBJ 45 4 9 13 +4 18:02
F Macklin Celebrini, SJS 70 25 38 63 -31 19:47
F Cutter Gauthier, ANA 82 20 24 44 +8 14:09
F Matvei Michkov, PHI 80 26 37 63 -18 16:41

2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team Voting
(1 point per vote)

Goaltenders (points)
1. DUSTIN WOLF, CGY 187

Defensemen (points)
1. LANE HUTSON, MTL 187
2. DENTON MATEYCHUK, CBJ 95
3. Drew Helleson, ANA 71
4. Albert Johansson, DET 10
5. Emil Andrae, PHI 7
6. Lian Bichsel, DAL 2
t-7. Ethan Del Mastro, CHI 1
t-7. Adam Wilsby, NSH 1

Forwards (points)
1. MACKLIN CELEBRINI, SJS 187
2. MATVEI MICHKOV, PHI 186
3. CUTTER GAUTHIER, ANA 79
4. Will Smith, SJS 60
5. Zack Bolduc, STL 20
6. Logan Stankoven, CAR 16
7. Marco Kasper, DET 7
8. Jackson Blake, CAR 6

Related Content

NHL announces 2024-25 All-Star Teams

News Feed

Macklin Celebrini named to the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team

Sharks to host annual Prospect Scrimmage July 3 at Tech CU Arena

Next Wave Report: June 5

San Jose Sharks issue bona fide offers

June Summer of Teal

Sharks re-sign defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sharks to host 3rd annual NHL Draft Party at SAP Center on Friday, June 27

Scrolling Social: Smith, Warsofsky, Speer, Gialdini win Gold at Men's World Championship

Celebrini enjoying apprenticeship under MacKinnon, Crosby at Worlds

Scrolling Social: Men's World Championship

Macklin Celebrini’s embracing his first Men’s World Championship

30 Years Since Ray Whitney’s Double OT Thriller

Sharks sign forward Egor Afanasyev

Celebrini eager for Sharks to take ‘next step’ in rebuild

Celebrini and Smith compliment each other on and off ice

Scrolling Social: Halttunen and Dickinson win OHL Championship

Warsofsky excited by opportunity to lead Team USA

Will Smith continues to impress at a global scale