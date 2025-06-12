Macklin Celebrini named to the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced today that San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini has been named to the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team.

He is the seventh Shark in club history to be selected for the league-wide honor, the first since Logan Couture in 2010-11. Other Sharks to have made the team include Matt Carle and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (2006-07), Evgeni Nabokov (2000-01), Brad Stuart (1999-00) and Jeff Friesen (1994-95).

Celebrini was joined on the NHL All-Rookie Team by forwards Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim), Matvei Michkov (Philadelphia), defensemen Lane Hutson (Montreal), Denton Mateychuk (Columbus), and goaltender Dustin Wolf (Calgary).

Celebrini, 18, led league rookies in scoring-per-game (0.90, min. 3 GP), finished second in both goals (25) and assists (38) and tied for second in points (63). He tied for the rookie lead with eight power-play goals, ranked second in both even-strength points (41) and power-play points (22) and tied for third with 17 even-strength goals and four game-winning goals. The Sharks’ first-ever, first-overall selection set a team record for rookie points and assists, became the second-ever Sharks rookie to lead the team in scoring (last: Pat Falloon in 1991-92) and was named as the team’s fourth-ever Calder Memorial Trophy finalist, announced May 5, leading all rookie forwards in voting for the award and finishing third overall.

The centerman became the youngest player in franchise history to score a goal, lighting the lamp in his NHL debut on Oct. 10 vs. St. Louis. With his score coming 7:01 into the game, he became the fastest first-overall pick to score a goal since Mario Lemieux (2:59 on Oct. 11, 1984). The centerman, who went on to set Sharks rookie records for being the fastest player to reach the 30, 40, 50 and 60-point marks, logged a team franchise record and NHL-rookie-best five points, including his first hat trick, on April 9 at Minnesota, becoming the fifth rookie in team history to score three or more goals in a game. It was the only hat trick by a rookie this season and the first by a first-overall pick in his rookie campaign since Auston Matthews’ debut on Oct. 12, 2016. He was named NHL First Star of the Week (Nov. 25-Dec. 1) after logging seven points (4g, 3a) in four games and was named NHL Rookie of the Month for November, becoming the first Sharks rookie since Tomas Hertl (October 2013) to receive the acknowledgement, after leading league newcomers in goals (7), points (12) and shots on goal (45). He was named Sharks Rookie of the Year and Sharks Player of the Year, voted on by Bay Area media, on Apr. 16.

The six-foot, 190-pound native of North Vancouver, British Columbia was selected by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft (first round, first overall).