Sharks sign forward Egor Afanasyev

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Egor Afanasyev to a one-year contract worth $800,000 dollars.

“Egor brings a combination of size and skill to our forward group,” said Grier. “We are excited to bring him into our organization as he continues his growth in the North American game.”

Afanasyev, 24, played in 53 games with CSKA Moskva of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in 2024-25, logging 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) to finish fourth among the team’s U-25 group in points, tied for fourth in goals and ranked fifth in assists. He tallied four points (two goals, two assists) in six postseason contests, tied for first among team skaters in goals and third in points.

He split the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons between the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League (AHL), totaling 19 NHL games over that span and scoring his first career goal in the league on April 10, 2023 at Calgary. Afanasyev led the Admirals in 2023-24 in both points (54) and goals (27) and finished third on the club with 27 assists. He appeared in 31 postseason games with Milwaukee over those two campaigns and recorded 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists).

In his career, Afanasyev has played in 187 regular season AHL games and has recorded 113 points (52 goals, 61 assists).

He spent the 2020-21 season on loan with CSKA Moskva and appeared in 16 games, finishing his first run with the club with six points (two goals, four assists). He also competed in two games in the VHL and four games in the MHL that year. He skated for the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2019-20, tying for the team lead with 67 points and pacing the club with 31 goals in 62 games played. In 2018-19, Afanasyev earned a place on the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Third All-Star Team after leading Muskegon in his second season with the club with 62 points, 27 goals and 35 assists in 58 games. In two seasons, he totaled 76 points (33 goals, 43 assists) in 103 career USHL contests.

Internationally, Afanasyev represented Russia at the 2021 World Junior Championship, tying for second on the club with five points (two goals, three assists) in seven games.

The six-foot-four, 211-pound native of Tver, Russia was acquired by San Jose from Nashville in exchange for forward Ozzy Wiesblatt on June 23, 2024. He was originally selected by Nashville in the 2019 NHL Draft (second round, 45th overall).