Sharks re-sign defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin to a one-year contract worth $1 million.

“Shakir earned the opportunity to be a part of the Sharks, and was able to get some valuable experience playing against quality opponents that helped aid his development,” said Grier. “We look forward to his continued growth in the upcoming season.”

Mukhamadullin, 23, split the season between the Sharks and San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. He appeared in 30 NHL games, scoring nine points (2g, 7a) and recorded eight penalty minutes with the Sharks, and finished the season tied for fourth in assists (7), tied for fifth in points (9), and tied for ninth in goals (2) among NHL rookie blueliners. He registered at least 20 minutes of ice time per game (TOI) in 11 of his final 13 games of the year before suffering a season ending injury, including a career high 25:26 TOI on Mar. 27 vs. Toronto. Mukhamadullin registered his first career multi-assist game (two assists) on Mar. 4 at the Buffalo Sabres, and scored his first career NHL goal on Dec. 27 vs. the Vegas Golden Knights.

Mukhamadullin started with the Barracuda in the 2024-25 campaign and prior to his recall to the Sharks on Dec. 10, he ranked third among team defensemen in assists (6), and was tied for third in points, including tied for second in assists among Russian-born AHL blueliners (6). He finished the season with nine assists across 21 games.

Over his NHL career, Mukhamadullin has appeared in 33 NHL games, scoring 10 points (two goals, eight assists) and has 88 AHL games under his belt, collecting 53 points (eight goals, 45 assists).

Prior to his North American career, he has registered 43 points (12 goals, 31 assists) in 167 games in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with Salavat Yulaev Ufa. He has also played in the MHL, Russia’s major-junior league, recording 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 18 games, holding a career .72 points-per-game.

Internationally, he represented Team Russia at the 2021 World Junior Championships, appearing in seven games. He also represented his country at the 2019 U-17 World Hockey Championships, winning a Gold medal, and a 2019 U-18 World Junior Championships Silver medal.

The six-foot-four, 200-pound native of Ufa, Russia was originally selected by New Jersey in the 2020 NHL Draft (first round, 20th overall).