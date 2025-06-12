Sharks to host annual Prospect Scrimmage July 3 at Tech CU Arena

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) will host the annual Sharks Prospect Scrimmage at Tech CU Arena, home of the San Jose Barracuda, on Thursday, July 3 at 11:00 a.m. PT.

The scrimmage will be the first opportunity prior to the 2025-26 season to see several high-level prospects within the Sharks system compete against one another. This year, San Jose is slated to make two selections in the first round, making their initial pick with the second overall slot followed by the 30th-overall selection, acquired via trade from Dallas on Feb. 1. Additionally, the Sharks hold two selections in the second round and head into the NHL Draft June 27-28 in Los Angeles with nine total draft choices at their disposal.

Several of the players selected in this year’s draft will debut in Teal during the team’s Development Camp.

Tickets for the Prospect Scrimmage will be available in an exclusive pre-sale for Sharks365, Sharks Premium and Barracuda Battery members as well as Global Partners on Thursday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Seats along the glass will be available for $40 each. Seats in the second row and above can be purchased for $25 by the general public, or $18 for members of the presale group. All fans in attendance will receive ‘The Future Is Teal’ sunglasses and fans can enjoy live music from Sound Waves pregame in addition to in-game tunes from Sound In Motion with DJ Ollie. Tickets can be purchased here, with net proceeds from ticket sales as well as chuck-a-puck sales benefitting the Sharks Foundation.

Sharks365 is a flexible full-season membership that provides unmatched access to a team with young stars headlined by Yaroslav Askarov, Macklin Celebrini, William Eklund and Will Smith, exclusive member events discounts on food, beverage and merchandise as well as custom benefits that fit your needs. For those not yet ready to commit to a full season, Sharkpaks return in the 2025-26 season, giving purchasers seats to Opening Night and 10 Saturday games throughout the campaign. More information on Sharks365 is available here.

More details surrounding the development camp, including the full schedule, roster and prospect scrimmage format will be announced at a later date.

For more ways to stay connected to the Sharks and stay up to date on the latest team news, updates and events, click here.