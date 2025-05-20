Macklin Celebrini’s embracing his first Men’s World Championship

STOCKHOLM -- Macklin Celebrini's sophomore spin on international ice has been a lot lengthier this time around.

But it was that first impression, in part, that helped get him here.

Celebrini, who was with Canada in pre-tournament action prior to the 2024 IIHF World Championship as a 17-year-old, is getting his first full-time go-round on international ice at the 2025 tournament.

"It's been great," Celebrini said. "I've been having a lot of fun. I'm really enjoying the group and the team we have. I think we get along really well and have fun playing with each other."

Celebrini, who would go on to be selected by the San Jose Sharks with the first overall pick some six weeks later, got bumped from Canada's entry a year ago when more established NHLers ousted from the Stanley Cup Playoffs joined Canada's bid for Worlds domination a year ago.

The forward was fresh off his freshman season with Boston University in which he had 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games and had just become the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top collegiate men's player in the United States.

Disappointing? No doubt.

But Adam Fantilli, who has a track record with the San Jose star, knew the best was yet to come.

"I've known him for quite a long time," said Fantilli, who received the same bump last year. "He's a great buddy of mine. Obviously it sucked when we both had to go home last year. I knew he was going to have a special season this year. He had a phenomenal season. He's up for the Calder. He made the Sharks a lot of fun to watch this year. Then coming here and playing here, he's so fun to be around in the locker room.

"On the ice, you see what he does every time. It's awesome."

Dean Evason remembers the first impression from Celebrini's short showcase.

Evason -- who coaches with Columbus, was an assistant for Canada in 2024, and graduated to bench boss for the 2025 event -- feels Celebrini's second impression is exactly as expected.

"He's the same," Evason said. "His attitude was the same. I watched him play last year in the preseason at this tournament, and we watched him through the season in San Jose. What stands out is his love for the game, his desire to play the game. He's upbeat. He's energetic. He's always got a smile on his face, and combine that with the skill set that he has... it creates a great hockey player."

The world stage didn't quite get to see that last year.

Not in full force.

The NHL certainly did this year.

Celebrini was a star rookie for the Sharks, and he earned that recognition by being nominated for the Calder Trophy as one of the league's top first-year players.

Well earned.

He finished the regular season leading NHL rookies in points-per-game (0.90), was second in goals (25) and assists (38), tied for second in points (63), and fourth in game-winning goals (4). He also led San Jose skaters in points, even-strength points (41), power-play goals (8) and multi-point games (16), and was second on the team in goals (25) and assists (38).

Celebrini, the only NHL rookie to lead his team in scoring this season and the second ever to pace the Sharks in scoring over a season, is just the fourth San Jose player to earn that nod alongside Logan Couture (2010-11), Evgeni Nabokov (2000-01) and Brad Stuart (1999-00).

"He's amazing," Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon said. "He is so mature for an 18-year-old, such a great attitude. Super happy. I can tell how hard he works. He has a bright future."

Bright present, too.

It's only going to get brighter after his Worlds exposure, too, where he's learning from the likes of MacKinnon, Bo Horvat, Ryan O'Reilly, and, of course, Sidney Crosby.