June Summer of Teal

It may be the offseason, but the Sharks are staying active in Sharks Territory! Whether it's a special event, community activation, or a new partnership, you’ll see Team Teal around the Bay Area this summer. You can also join us at the SAP Center at San Jose for concerts, Bay Area Panther games, family events and more! View upcoming SAP Center at San Jose events.

Check out where you can continue to connect with us and stay tuned for exciting new updates coming your way. Be sure to check back often — you won’t want to miss what's coming up!

Date
Event
Information

June 1

San Jose Half Marathon

Take a quick break during San Jose Sharks Mile 9 to take a photo with the inflatable shark head in front of SAP Center. 

June 1-30

Sharks Pro Shop - Celebrate Dad, Shop Father's Day Gifts

Free Sharks x SF Giants Mashup Shirsey with purchase of $100 or more at SharksProShop.com while supplies last!

June 2-7

NHL Combine

The NHL's annual Scouting Combine, held in Buffalo and closed to the public, helps scouts prepare for the June draft through a series of tests and interviews with the prospects

June 2 

Hockey 101 & Womens Hockey 101(San Jose) 

All female and co-ed sessions available, 12 weeks of basic hockey skills for beginners!

Sign up for Hockey 101 or Womens Hockey 101

June 7

Sunnyvale Art & Wine Festival

Celebrate 50 years of Art, Wine, Music and Fun!

10AM - 5PM: Downtown Sunnyvale (Murphy Avenue) 

June 8

Sunnyvale Art & Wine Festival

Celebrate 50 years of Art, Wine, Music and Fun!

10AM - 5PM: Downtown Sunnyvale (Murphy Avenue) 

June 8

Hockey 101 & Womens Hockey 101(Oakland)

All female and co-ed sessions available, 12 weeks of basic hockey skills for beginners! 

Sign up for Hockey 101 or Womens Hockey 101

June 8

Viva CalleSJ

Viva CalleSJ is a free Open Streets program in San José that transforms streets into car-free spaces for walking, biking, and community connection.

Learn More about Viva CalleSJ

June 10

Sharks Pro Shop - Neighborhood Connect Collection Drop #3 - Japantown Hat

Insipired by Japantown, one of San Jose's most historic and vibrant neighborhoods. A5 Aesthetic and SharksProShop.com collaborate on the latest limited-edition hat design in this exclusive collection.

June 14

6th Annual Juneteenth Festival

11:30AM - 5PM: Hillview Park

RSVP to 6th Annual Juneteenth Festival

June 27

NHL Draft Day 1 (RD 1)

Tune in to see who the Sharks pick #2 overall. The party starts at the SAP Center on Friday, June 27 at 3PM.

Follow the 2025 NHL Draft

June 27 

Sharks Draft Party

3PM: Join the fun at the 2025 Sharks Draft Party and see who the Sharks draft #2!

Reserve Your Free Sharks Draft Party Ticket

June 28

NHL Draft Day 2 (RD 2-7)

9AM: Tune in to watch day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Follow the 2025 NHL Draft

