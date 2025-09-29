Sharks introduce new food, beverage, and merch for 2025-26 season

As part of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 35th anniversary celebration, the team has enhanced the fan’s in-arena experience with an expanded food and beverage program, exclusive merchandise drops, and unique collectible items to make every visit to SAP Center at San Jose (@sapcenter) even more memorable.

“This season, we’re stepping up the excitement off the ice by creating new ways for fans to eat, drink, and rep Team Teal,” said Sharks Vice President, Guest Experience, Mike McCarroll.

“From locally authentic test kitchens to fresh retail collections and collabs, there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” added Aramark Resident District Manager, Gordan Kalinic.