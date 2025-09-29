Sharks introduce new food, beverage, and merch for 2025-26 season

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (36)

As part of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 35th anniversary celebration, the team has enhanced the fan’s in-arena experience with an expanded food and beverage program, exclusive merchandise drops, and unique collectible items to make every visit to SAP Center at San Jose (@sapcenter) even more memorable.

“This season, we’re stepping up the excitement off the ice by creating new ways for fans to eat, drink, and rep Team Teal,” said Sharks Vice President, Guest Experience, Mike McCarroll.

“From locally authentic test kitchens to fresh retail collections and collabs, there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” added Aramark Resident District Manager, Gordan Kalinic.

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (37)

COME FOR THE GAME, STAY FOR THE FOOD & BEVERAGE

This season, SAP Center will, once again, offer an array of diverse and high-quality culinary offerings to pair with your favorite beverage including a mix of decadent cocktails, craft beers and high-end wines that promise to enhance the fan’s in-arena dining experience:

  • Fin Philly Cheesesteak of the Month (Section 126): A rotating lineup of cheesesteak flavors to keep fans coming back for more.
  • Nirvana Soul Coffee (Section 210): Local favorite brings bold brews to the concourse.
  • Bun Me Up (Section 127): Flavor-packed Asian fusion bites.
  • Mesquite and Oak BBQ (Section 112): Authentic, smoky barbecue flavors now at two concourse locations.
  • Jumbo’s (Club 113): Inspired by Sharks legend #19, this new concept serves jumbo-sized fan favorites that live up to its name.
  • Launch Test Kitchen – New vendors for 2025-26 - Fans can taste their way around the globe with an ever-changing lineup of culinary partners:
  • Gunther’s – German/Jewish Kielbasa & Lox
  • Southern Comfort Kitchen – Jambalaya
  • Mr. Shrimp Seafood – Shrimp & Ceviche
  • T-T Deli – Vietnamese Banh-Mi Sandwiches
  • Sam & Curry Indian – Chicken Tikka
  • Ivan’s Baked Potatoes – Loaded Baked Potatoes
  • Habana Cuba – Cubano Sandwiches
  • Golden Catch Seafood – Fish & Chips
  • Stinky Noodle Fusion – Fusion Noodle Dishes
  • Hobee’s American – Brunch Items
  • Dessert Cart – South Bar
20250917_Sharks_Media_Day_2025_715408

NEWS WAYS TO LOOK GOOD & SHOW OFF YOUR TEAL

This season, fans can elevate their Sharks fits with new apparel, accessories, and collectibles available throughout the season:

  • Sharks Heritage 2.0 jersey, a bold tribute to an iconic era, reimagined for the next generation of greatness.
  • Classic Throwback, Fresh Twist: Old-school nameplates and numbers with new design surprises that nod to the Sharks “tooth to tail” history.
  • Details that Bite: Every stitch tells the story of 35 years of Sharks hockey - from unforgettable goals and assists to a neckline design that bleeds Teal.
  • Complete Merchandise Line: Fans can rep Heritage 2.0 beyond the ice with a full collection featuring jerseys, hoodies, tees, hats, pucks, pins, and stickers.
  • Fresh Collaborations: Exclusive collections with Homage, Violent Gentlemen, The Wild Collective, Swannies, W&L, Little Words Project, and more.
  • Lifestyle & Travel Gear: New Mojo travel bags, Dreamseats, and Fanlife Sanctuary décor.
  • Expanded Retail Footprint: Re-imagined Sharks Store locations at Sections 102 and 128 make it easier to shop on game day.
  • Exclusive Pin Sets: Limited-edition Sharks pins available only at The Tank.

All Sharks merchandise, including the Heritage 2.0 jerseys, is available now for purchase at sharksproshop.com and at all Sharks Pro Shop locations including SAP Center at San Jose, Sharks Ice at San Jose, Sharks Ice at Fremont, and the Oakland Ice Center.

A FLAVORFUL, FASHIONABLE SEASON AHEAD

From cocktails in a goalie mask to rocking a new Heritage 2.0 jersey with exclusive collab gear, the 2025-26 Sharks season is serving up new ways to show that the Future is Teal. Whether it’s your taste buds or your Sharks fits, there’s never been a better time to experience everything The Tank has to offer. Tickets for the 2025-26 season are available now at SJsharks.com/tickets or visit SharksProShop.com for new merchandise.

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (38)

