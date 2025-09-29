Sharks introduce new food, beverage, and merch for 2025-26 season

NEWS WAYS TO LOOK GOOD & SHOW OFF YOUR TEAL
This season, fans can elevate their Sharks fits with new apparel, accessories, and collectibles available throughout the season:
- Sharks Heritage 2.0 jersey, a bold tribute to an iconic era, reimagined for the next generation of greatness.
- Classic Throwback, Fresh Twist: Old-school nameplates and numbers with new design surprises that nod to the Sharks “tooth to tail” history.
- Details that Bite: Every stitch tells the story of 35 years of Sharks hockey - from unforgettable goals and assists to a neckline design that bleeds Teal.
- Complete Merchandise Line: Fans can rep Heritage 2.0 beyond the ice with a full collection featuring jerseys, hoodies, tees, hats, pucks, pins, and stickers.
- Fresh Collaborations: Exclusive collections with Homage, Violent Gentlemen, The Wild Collective, Swannies, W&L, Little Words Project, and more.
- Lifestyle & Travel Gear: New Mojo travel bags, Dreamseats, and Fanlife Sanctuary décor.
- Expanded Retail Footprint: Re-imagined Sharks Store locations at Sections 102 and 128 make it easier to shop on game day.
- Exclusive Pin Sets: Limited-edition Sharks pins available only at The Tank.
All Sharks merchandise, including the Heritage 2.0 jerseys, is available now for purchase at sharksproshop.com and at all Sharks Pro Shop locations including SAP Center at San Jose, Sharks Ice at San Jose, Sharks Ice at Fremont, and the Oakland Ice Center.
A FLAVORFUL, FASHIONABLE SEASON AHEAD
From cocktails in a goalie mask to rocking a new Heritage 2.0 jersey with exclusive collab gear, the 2025-26 Sharks season is serving up new ways to show that the Future is Teal. Whether it’s your taste buds or your Sharks fits, there’s never been a better time to experience everything The Tank has to offer. Tickets for the 2025-26 season are available now at SJsharks.com/tickets or visit SharksProShop.com for new merchandise.