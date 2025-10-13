Sharks Foundation announces 2025-26 Community Assist Grantees at SAP Center 

The Sharks Foundation announced its 2025-26 Community Assist Grant recipients at SAP Center on October 11 during the Sharks vs. Ducks game. Representatives from grantee organizations were treated to an exclusive experience to celebrate this moment, including an opportunity to view the game from a suite and participate in a live recognition segment.

Through the Community Assist Grant program, the Foundation provides direct financial support to nonprofit organizations delivering impact in communities across the Bay Area. The grant focal areas, which align with the Foundation’s mission and impact pillars, are segmented by month with each donation prioritizing youth education, youth wellness, and/or access to hockey.

“These grants allow us to deepen our investment in organizations that are tackling real needs in our communities,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Director of the Sharks Foundation and Head of Community Impact for Sharks Sports & Entertainment. “Whether it’s education, health, inclusion, or access to hockey, we’re proud to fuel the work of partners who are creating meaningful change across the Bay Area.”

From November 2025 through April 2026, each nonprofit will receive funding, promotion, and partnership opportunities designed to create long-lasting impact for children and families across the Bay Area.

The 2025-26 Community Assist Grantees include:

November 2025 (Focus: Hockey Fights Cancer): Kids & Art Foundation, which uses the power of creativity to support pediatric cancer patients and their families; grant funds will support 200 individuals through the organization’s Destination Workshops.

December 2025 (Focus: Holiday Assist): Family Giving Tree provides essential supplies, educational gifts, and support to underserved children and families throughout the Bay Area; the grant will provide 1,000 presents and holiday joy to youth this season.

January 2026 (Focus: Hockey Equality): Special Olympics Northern California, with grant funds sponsoring the organization’s 2026 Floor Hockey program for more than 400 individuals with intellectual disabilities.

February 2026 (Focus: TK-12 Education): Scientific Adventures for Girls, which inspires girls in grades K-5 to explore STEM through hands-on learning and mentorship; the grant will cover program costs for one local elementary school and the creation of 875 STEM kits.

March 2026 (Focus: Healthy Living): Healthier Kids Foundation, with funding that ensures 1,600+ low-income children have access to dental health screenings, long-term care, and wellness resources.

April 2026 (Focus: Environmental Education): Walden West Foundation, which provides outdoor science education for 600 local students annually to foster environmental literacy and stewardship; the grant will sponsor the planting of an educational micro-forest on the campgrounds.

“The goal of this program is to provide not just funding, but visibility and partnership that helps each of the selected nonprofit beneficiaries grow and thrive,” said Jenné Johnson, Senior Manager of Operations for the Sharks Foundation. “In tandem with every grant, the Sharks Foundation has an engaging activation planned which shines a light on each individual partnership and showcases the work the nonprofits and the Sharks are doing together to better the lives of local youth through providing impactful resources.”

In addition to the Community Assist Grants, the Sharks Foundation and its partners will support local nonprofit organizations through the recently announced 2025-26 Goals for Kids program. Each goal scored by the Sharks at home or away during the regular season adds $1,000 to a running total distributed to select organizations at the conclusion of the season.

The Sharks Foundation is also teaming up with the San Jose Sharks to support a number of Celebration Nights at SAP Center this season through $5,000 grants provided to local nonprofit organizations, including:

November 2, 2025 – Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Kaiser Permanente:

Fans can support Hockey Fights Cancer fundraising efforts by purchasing November 2 game tickets through this exclusive link, with partial proceeds benefiting the Sharks Foundation.

April 2, 2026 – Pride Night:

Since its inception, the Sharks Foundation has provided more than $21 million in funding to nonprofits positively impacting millions of children and families. Through this year’s Community Assist Grant Cycle program, the Foundation will continue its mission to give back throughout the 2025-26 Sharks hockey season.

Learn more about the Community Assist Grant program.