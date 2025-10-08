Every Sharks goal means a $1,000 donation to nonprofits serving the Bay Area

Every goal scored by the San Jose Sharks during the 2025-26 NHL regular season will translate into tangible impact for Bay Area youth and families, thanks to the return of the Sharks Foundation’s Goals for Kids program. Entering its 12th season, this cornerstone program will once again donate $1,000 for every Sharks goal scored, whether at home in SAP Center or in hockey arenas around North America, to nonprofit organizations advancing youth education, youth wellness, and access to hockey.

Goals for Kids is presented by Taube Philanthropies, SAP, and Tech CU, with additional support from Swenson Foundation and Credo.

Last season, the Sharks scored 208 goals during the regular season, resulting in $208,000 distributed to seven local nonprofits. Since 2014, the program has contributed more than $2.6 million, positively impacting over 1.3 million lives.

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Sharks Foundation introduced an updated mission to empower youth through education and wellness while advancing equitable access to hockey. The 2025-26 Goals for Kids grantees reflect this focus with support for Access Books Bay Area, Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley, KABOOM!, , Inc., and Sunnyvale Community Services.

This season also debuts a refreshed Goals for Kids logo, featuring the Foundation’s heart icon to symbolize the passion and commitment behind every dollar donated.

For the first time, fans can directly contribute through the inaugural Goals for Kids ‘goal celebration’ bobblehead. Featuring last season’s top goal scorers Macklin Celebrini, William Eklund, Will Smith, and Tyler Toffoli, the collectible even plays the iconic SAP Center goal horn.

The bobbleheads will be available online at sjsharks.com/goalsforkids later in October and at the Foundation’s booth outside Section 118 during Sharks home games beginning in December. Proceeds will benefit the Sharks Foundation’s continued support of youth education, youth wellness, and access to hockey through programs like Goals for Kids.

To learn more about Goals for Kids and how to get involved, please visit sjsharks.com/goalsforkids.

