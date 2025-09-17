Sharks Forward Collin Graf Attends Kristi Yamaguchi's Always Dream 3rd Annual Literacy Festival 

On Saturday, September 6, Sharks forward Collin Graf attended Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream 3rd annual Family Literacy Festival at the Children’s Discovery Museum in downtown San Jose.

Families in attendance enjoyed all the Museum has to offer, including celebrity story readings, hands-on activities, art projects, and family-friendly entertainment. In celebration of the Sharks Reading is Cool program, powered by the Sharks Foundation, Collin participated in the festival by reading Goodnight Hockey to children and families.

The Festival was a community effort, uniting Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation, the Children’s Discovery Museum, and the San Jose Public Library Foundation to celebrate the power of reading. When asked about the importance of supporting literacy in her community, Yamaguchi said, “I was inspired to start Always Dream, especially the focus of early literacy, because when I became a mom and seeing how important that role is of reading to them every night, and how it impacted them being ready for school and doing well as they started on their school journey, I wanted that for every family and every child.”