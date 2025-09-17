Sharks Forward Collin Graf Attends Kristi Yamaguchi's Always Dream 3rd Annual Literacy Festival 

IMG_3100-(1)

On Saturday, September 6, Sharks forward Collin Graf attended Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream 3rd annual Family Literacy Festival at the Children’s Discovery Museum in downtown San Jose.

Families in attendance enjoyed all the Museum has to offer, including celebrity story readings, hands-on activities, art projects, and family-friendly entertainment. In celebration of the Sharks Reading is Cool program, powered by the Sharks Foundation, Collin participated in the festival by reading Goodnight Hockey to children and families.

The Festival was a community effort, uniting Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation, the Children’s Discovery Museum, and the San Jose Public Library Foundation to celebrate the power of reading. When asked about the importance of supporting literacy in her community, Yamaguchi said, “I was inspired to start Always Dream, especially the focus of early literacy, because when I became a mom and seeing how important that role is of reading to them every night, and how it impacted them being ready for school and doing well as they started on their school journey, I wanted that for every family and every child.”

IMG_3124

Always Dream is committed to advancing early literacy through fostering family engagement and building a love of reading. The Always Reading Program is about more than reading: they are building confidence in each child, nurturing the discovery of their unique voice, and inspiring them to dream bigger. “You can have a dream, but if you don’t know how to read, if you don’t have that foundation for education, it’s really hard to go after your dreams,” said Yamaguchi.

At the event, Graf enthusiastically interacted with fans and families in attendance, reinforcing the importance of literacy. “It’s good to be at a place like this where a bunch of kids are having fun and learning. I’m just trying to give back to them and show them that reading is important and it’s very beneficial to learning,” said Graf.

IMG_3085

Joined by Sharks mascot S.J. Sharkie and the AHL Barracuda’s Frenzy, Graf was one of several celebrity guest readers at the Family Literacy Festival. When asked how reading impacted the trajectory of his career, Graf stated, “I think reading is great, for learning about different stories, and basically gives kids that imagination...(so) they can have their own dreams of accomplishing things like the people in the books accomplish.”

IMG_3183-(1)

Events like the Family Literacy Festival mirror the mission of the Sharks Reading is Cool program, powered by the Sharks Foundation, which provides a no-cost, unique literacy experience for K-5 classrooms across Northern California. Together they aim to inspire children to read, learn, and dream big. To learn more about Reading is Cool, visit sjsharks.com/readingiscool.

