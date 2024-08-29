Sharks, Barracuda to hit the road as 2nd annual "Sharks Around The Bay" community tour visits cities throughout the Bay Area

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) and San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) announced today plans to kick-off the 2024-25 NHL Season with the Sharks Around the Bay community tour. Players from the Sharks organization, including the AHL San Jose Barracuda, will travel to communities throughout the Bay Area to sign autographs, take photos, and engage with fans in their hometowns. The Sharks Around The Bay tour begins on September 7 in Oakland and will conclude on Tuesday, September 24 when the team hosts its inaugural Neighborhood Game at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) when the Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks in preseason action.

Scheduled stops on the Sharks Around the Bay tour include Oakland (Sept. 7), San Jose (Sept. 8, 12 and 13), San Ramon (Sept. 11), Gilroy (Sept. 14), Dublin (Sept. 15) Fremont (Sept. 20) and Palo Alto (Sept. 21). All dates and locations are subject to change.

Tentative Schedule includes:

Saturday, September 7 - Oakland Ice - 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 8 - Viva Calle – Japan Town Hub – San Jose – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, September 11 - Taco Bell Cantina - San Ramon - 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 12 – San Jose State University – 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Friday, September 13 - Net App at Santana Row – San Jose -5 - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 14 - Gilroy Sports Park - 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 15 - Dublin Ice - 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 21 - Caltrain Palo Alto – 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Activities at each tour stop will vary but will include meet-and-greets, skating sessions, and more. Each stop will include giveaways, event ticket offers, information about upcoming Sharks and Barracuda games and promotions, offers to skate at one of the Sharks Ice public skate facilities in the Bay Area, and information about upcoming events at both SAP Center and TechCU Arena (@techcuarena). Prizes for fans will include chances to win tickets to upcoming Sharks home games including the historic 2024 Opening Night game on Thursday October 10 when fans will watch the Sharks newest players take the ice for the first time and celebrate that The Future Is Teal.

“Bringing members of Team Teal to the heart of the communities that make up the Bay Area is more than a kickoff to the NHL season – it’s a celebration of our shared passion and excitement for what’s ahead,” said Heather Vaughan, Vice President of Marketing for the Sharks. “The Sharks Around the Bay tour will connect with fans, in their hometowns, as we build anticipation for a historic season, together. Our goal while we’re out and about is to bring our entertaining and fun-filled atmosphere to the Bay Area's diverse communities that will fuel the energy in the Tank this season.”

The Sharks Around the Bay Tour will conclude on Tuesday, September 24 when the team hosts its inaugural Neighborhood Game at SAP Center at San Jose. The preseason game vs. the Anaheim Ducks will start at 7 p.m. and will offer special pricing, to allow new fans as well as community groups to experience live Sharks hockey. The game will feature unique programming and activations, giving attendees that chance to engage with Sharks personalities and get to know the exciting young team. If you are associated with a community organization and would like to be considered for tickets to the Neighborhood Game, please click HERE. To purchase tickets to the Neighborhood Game, please click HERE.

Please note that the tour schedule, along with player appearances are subject to change.