Sharks announce new song, perks & partnerships

The San Jose Sharks (@sanjosesharks) today unveiled several new partnerships, premium experiences, Sharks365 member benefits, technology upgrades to SAP Center at San Jose (@sapcenter), and community initiatives led by the Sharks Foundation (@sjscommunity) for the 2025-26 seasons.

What’s new at SAP Center?

New Goal Song: After 11 years, fans will hear a new goal song with a fresh sound that’s unique to the Tank and matches the energy of the team’s youthful roster. To create an original track, the Sharks teamed with acclaimed music producer BVRNOUT, a two-time EDMA “Remixer of the Year” with more than 138 million streams worldwide, and past collaborator on The Sharks 2022 Sharks custom Ice Projection song (2022) and 2024 Holiday Inflatables rap instrumental (2024).

By creating a new song, the Sharks will have full ownership of the song and plan to use it beyond the arena on digital platforms and through re-mixes.

After producing an initial set of songs, the Sharks worked with Sharks players to develop and refine a set of songs that will be voted on by Sharks365 members. The new song will debut on Opening Night.

The Sharks previous goal song, “Get Ready For This” by 2 Unlimited, was used from 2016 through last season, with the exception of the second half of the 2019-20 and full 2021 season.

To become a Sharks365 member, visit https://www.nhl.com/sharks/tickets/sharks365-home.

Shark Tank Scent: On Opening Night, fans will experience a new aroma within SAP Center as the Sharks introduce “Shark Tank Scent” the official fragrance of the Sharks. With fresh notes inspired by the Pacific and a subtle saltwater undertone, Shark Tank Scent will create an immersive first impression the moment fans walk through SAP Center’s doors. Shark Tank Scent will be available for purchase at the Sharks Pro Shop in the future, giving fans a way to bring the game-day experience home.

New partnerships and promotions that fans will notice during the 2025-26 season include:

Ticketmaster Seat Upgrade of the Game: 20 lucky fans at Sharks and San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) home games will receive upgraded seats.

Ticketmaster “My First Sharks Game / My First Event at SAP Center”: New fans will receive a commemorative certificate and $25 Ticketmaster gift card to mark the milestone.

Fieldwork Joins as a new partner with a NorCal Brewing stand and a concourse cart at SAP Center and a bar buildout at Tech CU Arena (@techcuarena).

Comerica Bank Small Business Spotlights: Honoring and celebrating local small businesses throughout the season.

Nirvana Soul Coffee: Now available on the concourse, bringing a local favorite to the fan experience. Also the presenting partner of "Blueline Buddies" which provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with Sharks players for the national anthem.

Maru-Hi: A Japanese-inspired sparkling cocktail joins as a new partner with the Maru-Hi Bar located on the North Concourse at SAP Center. Will also serve as the presenting partner of a SharKpop XAnime Game on Saturday, November 22 vs. the Ottawa Senators at 4 p.m.

Central Coast Audiology: Welcomed as a new partner in Sharks Territory.

The Sharks + SAP Center Mobile App is your ultimate gameday companion, now enhanced with even more ways to keep fans connected and entertained all season long:

Digital Ticketing – Seamlessly access, transfer, or resell tickets with just a tap.

Teal Tokens, Digital Wallet & Embedded benefits – Earn rewards with every purchase, enjoy fast checkout, and maximize on membership benefits with every transaction.

Sharks Audio Network – Tune in anywhere for live game broadcasts anywhere across the globe, exclusive shows, and nonstop Sharks and Barracuda talk.

Sharks Arcade – Play new games all season long, with daily games and new ways to win Sharks prizes.

Stories & Shark Bites – Instagram reels-style content feed bringing behind-the-scenes access, team personality, and player stories all in one place.

Sharks365 Member Hub – Manage all your membership benefits and experiences in one convenient location.

Customizable Icons – Personalize your device with app icons that show off your Sharks pride.

Live Stats & Scores – Follow real-time stats, player info, and play-by-play action from wherever you are.

New Premium Experiences for 2025-26 include:

Sharks Suite Rentals Reimagined:

Legends Suite: Includes entry into a raffle for a Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau meet & greet, a signed puck for the host, and other premium touches.

Executive Suite: Access to Sharks executive leadership, company signage, and premium meeting space.

Themed Celebration Suites: Several Suites will be reimaged throughout the season to highlight the cool collaborations and themed games.

Club 525 Enhancements: Elevated menu options that complement the NetApp Celly Lounge offerings.

Penthouse Lounge Flex Plan: A flexible premium membership with expanded options.

Events-Only Membership: A new membership offering allowing fans to use a $15,000 or $8,000 credit exclusively towards concerts and other special events at SAP Center.

New Sharks365 Member benefits - Sharks365 memberships include:

An in-season Teal Labs customized gift

An exclusive member content hub on the Sharks + SAPC App

Early access to three Sharks Pro Shop merchandise drops.

Sharks365 Members can see themselves celebrated on the walls of SAP Center both on the Bloom Energy North Entrance pillars and at the Sharks player tunnel on the ice level of the arena with new signage that features their names, presented by Ticketmaster.

New ways to support the Sharks Foundation and thousands of youth in our community at SAP Center:

The Sharks Foundation has officially introduced a new logo and refreshed mission focused on youth education, youth wellness, and access to hockey. To learn more, visit sharksfoundation.org.

50/50 Raffle presented by Casino M8trix: Expanded raffle program available at every Sharks home game with special ticket pricing on Eras Nights.

Goals for Kids Program: For every Sharks goal scored, $1,000 will be donated to pre-selected nonprofit organizations. Funding support comes from SAP, Tech CU, Taube Philanthropies, Swenson Foundation, Credo, and fan proceeds from the new Goal Celebration Bobblehead.

Goals for Kids Goal Celebration Bobblehead: Available for online pre-order in October and in-person in December, this collectible includes the iconic SAP Center goal horn sound and features the top scorers from the 2024-25 season whose goals contributed to the success of last year’s program.

Sharks Foundation Merchandise: Featuring the Sharks Foundation’s new logo, items such as a hat, shirt, keychain, foam puck, lapel pin, and shoe charm will be sold at the Foundation Booth near Section 118.

The Future is Teal:

With new partnerships, cutting-edge technology, reimagined premium experiences, and expanded community initiatives, the 2025-26 season represents a major step forward in delivering unforgettable moments for fans across the Bay and beyond because the Future is Teal.

