Preseason Game 1 Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights

SAN JOSE SHARKS AND SAN JOSE BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE “SHARKS AROUND THE BAY” TOUR!

Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21

San Jose Sharks Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season

Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster

San Jose Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff

Luke Kunin Coaches at Type 1 Timer Hockey Camp for Diabetic Patients

Sharks Acquire 2024 Pick, Three Players From Pittsburgh in Karlsson Trade

Meet the Scouts: Stephane LeBlanc

Oceans Unknown: Reese Laubach

Sharks Renew Affiliation Agreement with Wichita Thunder of the ECHL

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Kasper Halttunen

Gill's First Year as a Sharks Pup

Oceans Unknown: Ethan Cardwell

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Filip Zadina

Improved Size in Sharks' Prospect Pool on Display at Development Camp

San Jose Sharks 2023 Prospect Scrimmage Details

Sharks Sign Defenseman Leon Gawanke

Sharks Announce Collaboration with Bay FC - Giveaway Night Scheduled for Saturday, January 6

PARTNERSHIP WITH NATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE FRANCHISE ADDED TO SHARKS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE WHICH INCLUDES LOS TIBURONES NIGHT PRESENTED BY MILAGRO (OCT. 14) AND GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS BAY AREA UNITE NIGHT (NOV. 4)

MicrosoftTeams-image (1289)

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today a new promotional collaboration with Bay FC (@wearebayfc), the Bay Area’s newest women’s professional sports franchise that will compete in the National Women’s Soccer League starting in 2024.

The partnership between the Sharks and Bay FC includes a promotional night to be held on January 6, 2024 at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) when the Sharks host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 4 p.m.  All fans attending the game will receive a Sharks-Bay FC shirsey when entering the arena. Additional details for the promotional night will be announced soon.

shirsey2

The promotional collaboration between the Sharks and Bay FC has been added to an already impressive list of promotions and giveaways scheduled for this season including a luchador goalie mask giveaway on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro on October 14 and a Warriors mashup jersey giveaway on Sharks-Golden State Warriors Bay Area Unite Night on (November 4).

Here is a complete list of San Jose Sharks promotional nights at SAP Center for the 2023-24 season:

MicrosoftTeams-image (1290)
MicrosoftTeams-image (1291)

Individual game tickets for all home games during the 2023-24 season are on-sale now. Tickets are available by clicking the link HERE.