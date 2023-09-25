Sharks Announce Collaboration with Bay FC - Giveaway Night Scheduled for Saturday, January 6

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today a new promotional collaboration with Bay FC (@wearebayfc), the Bay Area’s newest women’s professional sports franchise that will compete in the National Women’s Soccer League starting in 2024.

The partnership between the Sharks and Bay FC includes a promotional night to be held on January 6, 2024 at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) when the Sharks host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 4 p.m. All fans attending the game will receive a Sharks-Bay FC shirsey when entering the arena. Additional details for the promotional night will be announced soon.