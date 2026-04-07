Sharks announce 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets to go on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m.

A limited number of tickets to the first three home games of Round 1 will go on sale at ticketmaster.com/sanjosesharks

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The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that tickets for the first three home games of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.com/sanjosesharks. Individuals will be allowed to purchase up to eight tickets per game.

Sharks365 Members (Full Season Ticket Holders, Shark Pak Holders, and Suite holders) are entitled to various and exclusive presale opportunities. To learn how to become a Sharks365 Member visit sjsharks.com/connect.

Dates, times, and the opponent for the first two home playoff games are still to be determined pending the conclusion of the 2025-26 NHL regular season. The Sharks have not yet clinched a spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs and have six games remaining in the regular season.

For more information, visit www.nhl.com/sharks.

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