Sharks announce 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff roster

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced their roster for the 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff in Irvine, which will take place from Sept. 12-14 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena. The tournament will feature top prospects from each of the three California-based NHL clubs: the Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings.

The Sharks prospects will face off against those of the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. PT and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. PT.

San Jose’s roster features 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders, highlighted by several players who appeared with the Sharks this past season, including Collin Graf, Cam Lund, and Luca Cagnoni, along with several top prospects in the organization such as first-round selections Quentin Musty (2023) and Sam Dickinson (2024), as well as each of the first three players selected by San Jose in the 2025 draft: Michael Misa (second overall), Joshua Ravensbergen (30th overall) and Haoxi (Simon) Wang (33rd overall).

The full San Jose Sharks Rookie Faceoff roster can be found here.

The game schedule is as follows:

Date
Time (PT)
Game
Location
Sept. 12
6 p.m.

San Jose vs. Anaheim

FivePoint Arena

Sept. 13

1 p.m.
Los Angeles vs. San Jose
FivePoint Arena
Sept. 14
1 p.m.
Los Angeles vs. Anaheim
FivePoint Arena

