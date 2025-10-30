Sharks Announce 2025–26 Watch Party Schedule

20250330_kings_vs_sharks020

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are hitting the road — and bringing the excitement of Sharks hockey to fans throughout the Bay Area.

During the 2025-26 season, the Sharks will host a series of official team watch parties at local venues, giving fans the chance to get together, cheer on the team, and enjoy fun, games, and community spirit. Each free event will feature live game viewing, a DJ, appearances by the Sharks mascot S.J. Sharkie, Sharks trivia and games, prizes, and more. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, enjoy food and drinks from the host venue, and celebrate Sharks hockey together.

SJS_2025-26_WatchParty_Map 1

Upcoming Watch Party Schedule:

  • Wednesday, November 5 – The Clubhouse (Fremont) vs. the Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. PT
  • Thursday, November 13 – The Lot at Creekside (San Jose) vs. the Calgary Flames at 6 p.m. PT
  • Saturday, December 13 – Laughing Monk Brewing (Scotts Valley) vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins at 12 p.m. PT.
  • Friday, January 16 – Fieldwork (San Leandro) vs. the Detroit Red Wings at 4 p.m. PT
  • Thursday, January 29 – Pop’s Public House (Gilroy) vs. the Edmonton Oilers at 6 p.m. PT
  • Saturday, March 14 – Splash (San Jose) vs. the Montreal Canadiens at 4 p.m. PT

Additional watch party dates and locations will be announced later in the season.

“These watch parties are a great way for our fans to connect and experience Sharks hockey together, whether they’re from San Jose or anywhere across the Bay,” said Emily Garner, Sharks Event Presentation Specialist. “We’re excited to partner with local venues to bring the Sharks energy to every corner of our community.”

For more information and updates on future watch party locations, visit sjsharks.com/watchparties or follow the Sharks on social media at @SanJoseSharks.

