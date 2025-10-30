Sharks Announce 2025–26 Watch Party Schedule

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are hitting the road — and bringing the excitement of Sharks hockey to fans throughout the Bay Area.

During the 2025-26 season, the Sharks will host a series of official team watch parties at local venues, giving fans the chance to get together, cheer on the team, and enjoy fun, games, and community spirit. Each free event will feature live game viewing, a DJ, appearances by the Sharks mascot S.J. Sharkie, Sharks trivia and games, prizes, and more. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, enjoy food and drinks from the host venue, and celebrate Sharks hockey together.