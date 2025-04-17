Sharks alternate captain Mario Ferraro wins 'Media Good Guy' award

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that Sharks alternate captain Mario Ferraro has been selected as the 2024-25 Sharks “Media Good Guy” award winner in a vote by the Bay Area media. The award is presented annually to the player who handles his media responsibilities with cooperation, honesty, and thoughtfulness and answers the bell no matter the outcome or situation. This is Ferraro’s second consecutive season winning the award.

“Mario’s continued professionalism in his regular interactions with media members serves as an example to his teammates, some of whom are just starting their NHL careers,” said Curtis Pashelka, San Jose chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. "As the Sharks’ longest-serving alternate captain, Mario has often been tasked with answering difficult questions during another challenging season. His insights are thoughtful, honest, and reflective, and are appreciated by those who cover the Sharks regularly. Mario once again deserves this recognition."

Ferraro, 26, posted 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 78 games with the Sharks this season, setting a career high in goals. He led San Jose in takeaways (37), blocked shots (125), and ranked fourth in hits (150) before sustaining a season-ending injury. He blocked over 100 shots for the fourth straight season and was on pace to become the only skater for San Jose to play in every game this season.

The six-foot, 209-pound native of Toronto, Ontario, spoke with Sharks media when requested during the 2024-25 season, including multiple times on gamedays.

Player – Year Awarded

Mario Ferraro – 2024-25

Mario Ferraro – 2023-24

Logan Couture – 2022-23

James Reimer – 2021-22

Logan Couture – 2020-21

Logan Couture – 2019-20

Brenden Dillon – 2018-19

Jamie Baker – 2018-19 – legacy class

Dan Boyle – 2018-19 – legacy class

Ryane Clowe – 2018-19 – legacy class

Tony Granato – 2018-19 – legacy class

Jeff Odgers – 2018-19 – legacy class