Sharks alternate captain Mario Ferraro named 2025-26 Sharks Media Good Guy

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that Sharks alternate captain Mario Ferraro has been selected as the 2025-26 Sharks Media Good Guy award winner in a vote by the Bay Area media. The award is presented annually to the player who handles his media responsibilities with cooperation, honesty, and thoughtfulness and answers the bell no matter the outcome or situation. This is Ferraro’s third consecutive time winning the award.

"It was no surprise to see Mario once again be named the recipient of this award," Curtis Pashelka, San Jose Mercury News reporter and San Jose chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, said. “His professionalism in his regular interactions with media members, regardless of the outlet, is second to none and greatly appreciated by those who cover the Sharks. Mario provides thoughtful and honest answers to questions, particularly after difficult losses, and once again deserves this recognition."

Ferraro, 27, has posted 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 78 games with the Sharks this season, including setting a career high in goals and matching a career high in points. He leads San Jose in blocked shots (142) and ranks second in goals, assists and is third in points among Sharks blueliners this season. He recorded his 100th blocked shot on Jan. 31 at Calgary, his fifth consecutive season reaching the milestone. Ferraro passed Douglas Murray (451) for eighth on the all-time games played list for Sharks defensemen on Jan. 10 against Dallas.

“Through winning and losing, Mario Ferraro’s media approach is like his on-the-ice approach, consistent. And because he’s a locker room leader, he’s been held accountable for a lot of losing over the years, so that consistency stands out,” Sheng Peng, editor-in-chief and lead reporter, San Jose Hockey Now, said. “Win or lose, Mario always tries his best to provide a thoughtful answer. Mario treats every reporter with a genuine respect and courtesy. He’s a professional of the highest order, Super Mario indeed!”

The six-foot, 209-pound native of Toronto, Ontario, spoke with Sharks media when requested during the 2025-26 season, including multiple times on gamedays.

Player – Year Awarded

Mario Ferraro – 2025-26

Mario Ferraro – 2024-25

Mario Ferraro – 2023-24

Logan Couture – 2022-23

James Reimer – 2021-22

Logan Couture – 2020-21

Logan Couture – 2019-20

Brenden Dillon – 2018-19

Jamie Baker – 2018-19 – legacy class

Dan Boyle – 2018-19 – legacy class

Ryane Clowe – 2018-19 – legacy class

Tony Granato – 2018-19 – legacy class

Jeff Odgers – 2018-19 – legacy class