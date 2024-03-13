Scrolling Social: Zetterlund's Biggest Fan

Zetts 3

Getting a personal meet and greet with your favorite NHL player is special. On Tuesday night that's excactly what Ari Bodner got after the Sharks game in Philadelphia.

Ari's mom sent a message to the Sharks ahead of the game explaining Ari's love for Zetterlund. She exaplined that last year was tough on Ari and Zetterlund and hockey were the things that gave Ari an outlet. The Bodner family took a trip to San Jose last April and it was "best vacation he has ever had."

He's saved birthday and Christmas money to stock up on Zetterlund merch, including Fabian's Cali Fin jersey and a game puck from this year. Luckily he brought both with him to be signed!

Whether on the road or at home, we love when our players can make a fan's day!

Zetts 4

News Feed

Game Recap: Flyers 3, Sharks 2

Next Wave: March 11

Scrolling Social: Olympian Megan Bozek joins Women of Teal celebration

Game Preview: Sharks at Flyers

Scrolling Social: S.J. Sharkie + Devin Cooley

Hertl traded to Golden Knights by Sharks for Edstrom, 1st-round pick

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Senators 1

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Senators

Sharks acquire a 2025 first-round selection and center David Edstrom from the Vegas Golden Knights 

San Jose Sharks acquire goaltender Vitek Vanecek, 2025 seventh-round pick from New Jersey Devils

Sharks acquire goaltender Devin Cooley from Buffalo

Sharks acquire 2024 fifth-round selection from the Flames

San Jose Sharks acquire forward Klim Kostin from Detroit Red Wings

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Islanders 7

Sharks acquire 2024 third-round selection and Jack Thompson from the Tampa Bay Lightning

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Islanders

Game Recap: Sharks 6, Stars 7

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Stars