Last week, the Recuerdos de el este (Memories of the east) mural designed by Edgar Ochoa was unveiled in East San Jose. This mural is part of the Sharks Community Connections Mural project which is a collection of public art from local artists in diverse communities that celebrates their culture, uniqueness, and togetherness. The project is in collaboration with Local Color, a women owned non-profit in San Jose whose mission is to build equitable pathways for creatives to thrive.
Scrolling Social: Mural Unveiling
Members of Team Team, Local Color, and the Latino Buisness Foundation Silicon Valley were all in attendance for the mural unveiling outside of the Latino Business Foundation Silicon Valley. Make sure to stop by and check out the mural at 1652 Alum Rock Ave C, San Jose, California 95116.
Sharks President, Jonathan Becher also shared an article written by the San Jose Mercury News highlighting the new mural in the East San Jose Community.
Mural artist, Edgar Ochoa is a Mexican-American artist born and raised in San Jose, California. Edgar currently serves as the Director of Community Engagement Program at the School of Arts and Culture at the Mexican Heritage Plaza. Aside from his role at the Plaza, he teaches art to local youth and is a freelance muralist, caricaturist and illustrator.
Art is a big part of Edgar's life. His wife Berni is also an artist and designed the 2023-2024 Women of Teal logo.
Stay tuned throughout the rest of the summer to see the other murals that will be unveiled as part of the Sharks Community Connections Mural Project.