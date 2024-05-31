Scrolling Social: Mural Unveiling

Mural artist, Edgar Ochoa is a Mexican-American artist born and raised in San Jose, California. Edgar currently serves as the Director of Community Engagement Program at the School of Arts and Culture at the Mexican Heritage Plaza. Aside from his role at the Plaza, he teaches art to local youth and is a freelance muralist, caricaturist and illustrator.

Art is a big part of Edgar's life. His wife Berni is also an artist and designed the 2023-2024 Women of Teal logo.