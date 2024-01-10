Nylander has 3 assists, Maple Leafs defeat Sharks for 4th straight win

Mitchell Marner had two goals and two assists, Jake McCabe had a goal and two assists and Martin Jones made 22 saves for the Maple Leafs (21-10-7), who have won four in a row.

Jones has started each of Toronto’s past five games and has allowed only three goals in the past four.

“We are (dialed in) for sure,” Jones said. “We’re not giving teams a lot of time and space in the defensive zone, everything seems to be coming straight on in front of me, so it’s been a huge help. I think we have been really good in front of the net as well.”

Henry Thrun scored his first NHL goal for the Sharks (9-29-3), who have lost 12 in a row. Kaapo Kahkonen allowed four goals on 20 shots before being replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood, who made 22 saves.

“Arguably our worst game of the year from start to finish,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “Every facet of the game really. Not one guy really had their game tonight and it certainly showed.

“It’s disappointing. As I said after the game Saturday (a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs), we felt going into the game, even though we weren’t winning hockey games, we felt really good about our effort and our compete, and the last two games it hasn’t been there… Losing is hard, I don’t care what anyone tells you. Guys can stand in front of this camera, and everybody asks questions and you want answers and I get it, everybody has a job to do, but boy, is losing [really] hard. It wears on you.”