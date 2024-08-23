NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the San Jose Sharks, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for San Jose Sharks
Celebrini, Smith expected to make impact in NHL this season; Dickinson to develop in OHL
1. Macklin Celebrini, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 1 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Boston University (NCAA): 38 GP, 32-32-64
The 18-year-old (6-foot, 197 pounds) signed his entry-level contract July 6, and will be the face of a rebuilding franchise.
"You never really think about failing before you even start," Celebrini said. "You never want to go into a season thinking that you're going to lose games. I just feel like not letting it consume you, but fuel you."
Celebrini helped BU to the Frozen Four semifinals, a 2-1 overtime loss to the University of Denver. He was the youngest player (17) to win the Hobey Baker Award, voted the top men's player in NCAA ice hockey and the first freshman since 2005-06 with 22 goals in his first 25 games. His 1.68 points per game was second in the NCAA behind another Sharks prospect, Boston College forward Will Smith (1.73).
"He's an alpha," Sharks director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse said. "He walks into a room, and you know he's there. He has that presence, that little bit of there's just something different when you talk to him in terms of his preparation."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Will Smith, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 4 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Boston College (NCAA): 41 GP, 25-46-71
The 19-year-old (6-0, 180) signed his entry-level contract May 28 and used the offseason to adjust his diet and projects adding about 8-10 pounds entering training camp. Smith led Division I in points, set a BC record for most points by a freshman and helped lead them to the Frozen Four championship game, a 2-0 loss to Denver. He had nine points (five goals, four assists) in seven games for United States, which won gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.
"The X-factor, or where I'd never bet against him, is his mindset and his hockey IQ," Morehouse said. "He's going to give himself every opportunity to be there."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Sam Dickinson, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 11 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: London (OHL): 68 GP, 18-52-70
The Sharks traded the Nos. 14 and 42 picks to the Buffalo Sabres to take Dickinson (6-3, 203). The 18-year-old signed his entry-level contract July 10 and had four points (one goal, three assists) in three game for Canada at the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase. Dickinson had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 18 playoff games -- two goals and four assists in London's four-game sweep of Oshawa in the finals -- and two goals and two assists in four games at the Memorial Cup.
"He's got a presence," Morehouse said. "It's just getting more, more reps, gain that experience, take a bigger role with London, all those little things you want to see."
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
4. Filip Bystedt, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 27 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Linkoping (SHL): 47 GP, 8-9-17; San Jose (AHL): 8 GP, 4-3-7
Bystedt (6-4, 204) made his professional debut after four seasons in the Swedish Hockey League. The 20-year-old now has an opportunity to accelerate his road to the NHL.
"I think we'll let Filip decide that," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "If he's ready, we'll let him tell us. I thought he was really, really good at development camp. He looks more powerful, like he's seeing the ice really well. He's a big, long center, which are obviously hard to find."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
5. Shakir Mukhamadullin, D
How acquired: Trade with New Jersey Devils on Feb. 26, 2023
2023-24 season: San Jose (NHL): 3 GP, 0-1-1; San Jose (AHL): 55 GP, 7-27-34
Mukhamadullin (6-3, 178) made his NHL debut against the Sabres on Jan. 27 and had his first NHL point, an assist, in his third game against the Anaheim Ducks four days later. The 22-year-old played his first full pro season, was selected to the AHL All-Star Game, and named Barracuda MVP and prospect of the year.
"I think he's very close to being the National Hockey League, I truly believe that." Warsofsky said. "He has a really bright future of what his ceiling could be. I love his makeup."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
NHL.com independent correspondents Jessi Pierce and Chelena Goldman contributed to this report