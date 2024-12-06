Lightning score 5 in 1st period, cruise to victory against Sharks

Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, had a five-game point streak end.

“We weren’t ready from the start,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “Didn’t skate, didn’t compete … didn’t do anything well. Disappointing. I thought we had a good morning skate, good energy, good meetings. ... I thought our guys were excited for the challenge tonight, but we got a reality check of when you don’t skate, and you don’t compete against really good hockey or any team in the National Hockey League, this is what’s going to happen.”

Atkinson gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 1:26 of the first when he redirected a shot from Geekie.

“We talked about it before the game, getting to the dirty areas to get a tip and get some rebounds,” Atkinson said. “It’s nice to get a goal on your first shift.”

Geekie made it 2-0 at 7:29 on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle that beat Vanecek to the far post. The goal came 15 seconds after Vasilevskiy made a glove save on Mikael Granlund’s wrist shot from the left circle on a 3-on-1.

Hagel extended the lead to 3-0 at 8:32 when he gathered a loose puck down low and waited out Vanecek before scoring at the right post.

Hagel then pushed it to 4-0 at 8:55 with his second goal of the game and Tampa Bay’s second in 23 seconds. He got to the puck in the neutral zone, drove to the net and scored with a backhand around Vanecek’s left skate.

“We were getting our chances, and they were going in the net,” Hagel said. “But I think a little in the first there were a couple too many odd-man rushes and ‘Vasy’ had to make a ton of saves like he does all the time.”

Guentzel made it 5-0 with a power-play goal at 17:45, on a tip from the low slot off a pass from Hedman.

“First period when they scored, we didn’t do enough to get the momentum back on our side,” Sharks forward Luke Kunin said. “I think we had some looks there … passing up shots. They have a very good goaltender over there. You have to get traffic and shoot pucks. It just wasn’t good enough in all areas.”