San Jose Sharks Sign Defenseman Jake Furlong

News Feed

Sharks to Host 7th Annual Los Tiburones Night Presented by Milagro Tequila

Sharks to Host 7th Annual Los Tiburones Night Presented by Milagro Tequila
Preseason Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings

Preseason Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings
San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Quentin Musty

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Quentin Musty
Sharks Update Training Camp Roster

Sharks Update Training Camp Roster
Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights Preseason

Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights Preseason
San Jose Sharks Claim Defenseman Ty Emberson

San Jose Sharks Claim Defenseman Ty Emberson
WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Kings Preseason

WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Kings Preseason
Sharks 2023-2024 Opening Night Festivities Information

Sharks 2023-2024 Opening Night Festivities Information
WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Ducks Preseason 

WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Ducks Preseason 
Sharks Announce Collaboration with Bay FC

Sharks Announce Collaboration with Bay FC
Preseason Game 1 Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Preseason Game 1 Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights
SAN JOSE SHARKS AND SAN JOSE BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE “SHARKS AROUND THE BAY” TOUR!

San Jose Sharks And San Jose Barracuda Announce “Sharks Around The Bay” Tour!
Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21

Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21
San Jose Sharks Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season

San Jose Sharks Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season
Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster

Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster
San Jose Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff

San Jose Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
Luke Kunin Coaches at Type 1 Timer Hockey Camp for Diabetic Patients

Luke Kunin Coaches at Type 1 Timer Hockey Camp for Diabetic Patients
Sharks Acquire 2024 Pick, Three Players From Pittsburgh in Karlsson Trade

Sharks Acquire 2024 Pick, Three Players From Pittsburgh in Karlsson Trade

San Jose Sharks Sign Defenseman Jake Furlong

Furlong Web

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed defenseman Jake Furlong to a standard, entry-level contract.

Furlong, 19, was recently named captain of the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), entering his fourth season with the club. Last year, he posted 50 points (seven goals, 43 assists) in 67 games, setting a career best in goals, assists, and points, along with a career high plus-47 rating. He ranked tied for 12th in plus minus among all QMJHL skaters, and was tied for eighth in assists among defensemen, ninth in points, and fifth in plus/minus.

Over the course of his QMJHL career, all with Halifax, the defenseman has recorded 102 points (12 goals, 90 assists) in 171 games. He enters the season ranked 10th in Halifax franchise history for points by a defenseman.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound native of Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia, was selected by San Jose in the 2022 NHL Draft (fifth round, 140th overall).