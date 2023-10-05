San Jose Sharks Sign Defenseman Jake Furlong

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed defenseman Jake Furlong to a standard, entry-level contract.

Furlong, 19, was recently named captain of the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), entering his fourth season with the club. Last year, he posted 50 points (seven goals, 43 assists) in 67 games, setting a career best in goals, assists, and points, along with a career high plus-47 rating. He ranked tied for 12th in plus minus among all QMJHL skaters, and was tied for eighth in assists among defensemen, ninth in points, and fifth in plus/minus.

Over the course of his QMJHL career, all with Halifax, the defenseman has recorded 102 points (12 goals, 90 assists) in 171 games. He enters the season ranked 10th in Halifax franchise history for points by a defenseman.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound native of Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia, was selected by San Jose in the 2022 NHL Draft (fifth round, 140th overall).