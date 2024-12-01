Smith stays hot, Sharks hold off Kraken to sweep home-and-home

Cody Ceci scored at 8:59 of the second to make it 3-0, finding a Macklin Celebrini rebound off the end wall and lifting it over Daccord’s left pad.

“It was a good play by [Walman] to keep it in at the blue line. It was kind of an iffy puck,” Ceci said. “I was ready to skate backwards, and then once I saw him keep it in, I just went downhill toward the net and got a good bounce off the end wall.”

Smith made it 4-0 just 46 seconds later at 9:45 with a one-timer over Daccord’s glove off a 2-on-1 rush with Granlund.

Schwartz cut it to 4-1 at 10:17, finding a loose puck in the left circle and snapping a shot past Blackwood’s blocker.

McCann got Seattle within 4-2 at 6:27 of the third period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that went off the left post and in behind Blackwood.

“It’s very average again for us,” McCann said of Seattle’s effort. “I think we made them look pretty good. I think we did that to ourselves, and we just need to be better.”

Matty Beniers appeared to score with 7.6 seconds left in the third period to make it 4-3, slapping a puck past Blackwood's glove from the bottom of the left circle, but video review confirmed there was goaltender interference.

“We had a 4-1 lead on opening night, and we gave it up,” Warsofsky said. “And tonight, we came into the third period, and I thought was one of our better periods of the night. So we learned how to play the right way.”

NOTES: The Sharks scored 12 goals in two back-to-back contests against the Kraken, their most in a two-game span since they tallied the same amount from Feb. 27 to March 1, 2021. … Vince Dunn returned to Seattle’s lineup after missing 19 games with a mid-body injury sustained in a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 17. The defenseman was plus-1 in 26:15 of ice time.