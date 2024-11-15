Zibanejad scores 1st goal in 9 games, Rangers bounce back against Sharks

"It's nice to contribute," Zibanejad said. "This means I get to go home and enjoy tonight with my family."

Zibanejad hadn't scored since Oct. 22. He had three turnovers that each led to goals in the Rangers' 6-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he publicly addressed the mental challenge of his struggles, calling it the "hardest thing ever."

"He's a guy who has had a lot of success and scored a lot of goals," Rangers defenseman Adam Fox said. "I think it was a big goal just for him to get that going and for the team to kind of jumpstart us as well."

Jimmy Vesey and Vincent Trocheck also scored, Artemi Panarin had an assist to extend his point streak to six games and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves for the Rangers (10-4-1).

New York won a game after giving up the first goal for the first time this season (1-4-1).

"We talked about playing a little bit more, I guess, predictable and simple," Zibanejad said. "We have the talent and skill in here that we can make the plays when we get through the neutral zone, but it's being a little bit more predictable for each other and playing a brand of hockey that we know will make us successful. We did more of that in the second [period] and from there a lot of plays open up."