The Sharks face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs, presented by Royal Ambulance.

When: Thursday, March 27

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

In his Sharks debut, Lucas Carlsson scored his first game-winning goal to lead the Sharks to victory over the Bruins.