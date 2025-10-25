NEWARK, N.J. -- Dougie Hamilton scored two power-play goals to help the New Jersey Devils to their seventh straight win, 3-1 against the San Jose Sharks at Prudential Center on Friday.
Hamilton scores twice, Devils defeat Sharks for 7th straight win
Hischier has 2 assists, Allen stops 16 to stay undefeated on season for New Jersey
New Jersey has its longest winning streak since it won 13 in a row from Oct. 25-Nov. 21, 2022.
Nico Hischier had three assists and Jake Allen made 16 saves in his fourth start in five games for the Devils (7-1-0).
"We know there's no easy games, especially these games when you got to find a way to win," Hischier said. "We didn't start great but came back, took a couple deep breaths, and came out as another team (in the second period). From then on, I think we were definitely the better team and deserved those two points."
Yaroslav Askarov made 27 saves for the Sharks (1-5-2), who are currently 1-2-0 during a four-game road trip. It was Askarov's best effort of the season; he entered the game 0-2-1 with a 5.72 goals-against average.
"Still no idea what's [going on] with me before," the 23-year-old goaltender said. "I know I wasn't playing great before. But today, it's a new day, and this was a good game. Just trying to keep it going and be solid."
William Eklund gave San Jose a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 2:25 of the first period, scoring on a snap shot from low in the right face-off circle off a pass from Macklin Celebrini.
Hamilton made it 1-1 for the Devils with a power-play goal 40 seconds into the second period on a wrist shot from the slot.
"I think it was definitely a tough first period, but we started off with the power play (in the second period) and that kind of turned the momentum," Hamilton said. "It was an ugly first period, and wasn't our best game, but a good goalie and power play wins us this game."
The Devils went 2-for-5 on the power play and have scored a power-play goal in six straight games.
"We're moving well (on the power play)," Hischier said. "I think we obviously could have had a couple more goals on the power play but if we keep playing that way, they'll go in."
The Sharks appeared to take a 2-1 lead 1:51 into the second period when Jeff Skinner tipped in a loose puck along the goal line, but the Devils successfully challenged for offside on Alexander Wennberg prior to the puck entering the zone.
"We were a little too cute at times," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Something we have to learn is we're not going to feel great every night. We're not going to play like we did [Thursday] night and put six on the board every night (in a 6-5 overtime win at the New York Rangers).
"We have to win 2-1, grind it out and play steady hockey."
Hamilton scored his second power-play goal on a snap shot from the high slot for a 2-1 lead at 9:08 after taking a pass from behind the Sharks' cage from Jack Hughes.
"It's great that everybody's contributing and obviously it's great to see Dougie get a couple to boost his confidence," Hischier said. "We're winning, so at the end of the day that's all that matters. If the defense can chip in there, even better."
Allen made 10 saves in the third period, the most impressive coming when he stopped a point-blank shot from Adam Gaudette in the slot at 9:57 and later on a breakaway attempt by Collin Graf at 15:58.
"Contending teams, consistent teams, know how to win when you're not your best," Allen said. "It's physically impossible to keep yourself in games when you're not feeling the best. That's a skill that takes time to learn. There's going to be times where guys don't feel good on the ice, when you don't feel like a million bucks. But that's when you simplify things and find ways to get it done. I think that just shows a lot of growth."
Connor Brown scored an empty-net goal at 19:13 of the third period for the 3-1 final.
NOTES: Michael Misa was a healthy scratch for the Sharks on what Warsofsky labeled "a planned development day." ... Celebrini extended his point streak to three games (four goals, three assists). ... The Devils outshot the Sharks 13-0 in the second period, marking the first time they held the opposition without a shot in a period since the third period of a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 6, 2017. ... Hamilton has scored twice in a game 11 times in his NHL career, including three games with two power-play goals. ... New Jersey is 8-for-23 (34.8 percent) on the power play during its winning streak.