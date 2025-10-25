Hamilton scores twice, Devils defeat Sharks for 7th straight win

The Devils went 2-for-5 on the power play and have scored a power-play goal in six straight games.

"We're moving well (on the power play)," Hischier said. "I think we obviously could have had a couple more goals on the power play but if we keep playing that way, they'll go in."

The Sharks appeared to take a 2-1 lead 1:51 into the second period when Jeff Skinner tipped in a loose puck along the goal line, but the Devils successfully challenged for offside on Alexander Wennberg prior to the puck entering the zone.

"We were a little too cute at times," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Something we have to learn is we're not going to feel great every night. We're not going to play like we did [Thursday] night and put six on the board every night (in a 6-5 overtime win at the New York Rangers).

"We have to win 2-1, grind it out and play steady hockey."

Hamilton scored his second power-play goal on a snap shot from the high slot for a 2-1 lead at 9:08 after taking a pass from behind the Sharks' cage from Jack Hughes.

"It's great that everybody's contributing and obviously it's great to see Dougie get a couple to boost his confidence," Hischier said. "We're winning, so at the end of the day that's all that matters. If the defense can chip in there, even better."

Allen made 10 saves in the third period, the most impressive coming when he stopped a point-blank shot from Adam Gaudette in the slot at 9:57 and later on a breakaway attempt by Collin Graf at 15:58.

"Contending teams, consistent teams, know how to win when you're not your best," Allen said. "It's physically impossible to keep yourself in games when you're not feeling the best. That's a skill that takes time to learn. There's going to be times where guys don't feel good on the ice, when you don't feel like a million bucks. But that's when you simplify things and find ways to get it done. I think that just shows a lot of growth."

Connor Brown scored an empty-net goal at 19:13 of the third period for the 3-1 final.

NOTES: Michael Misa was a healthy scratch for the Sharks on what Warsofsky labeled "a planned development day." ... Celebrini extended his point streak to three games (four goals, three assists). ... The Devils outshot the Sharks 13-0 in the second period, marking the first time they held the opposition without a shot in a period since the third period of a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 6, 2017. ... Hamilton has scored twice in a game 11 times in his NHL career, including three games with two power-play goals. ... New Jersey is 8-for-23 (34.8 percent) on the power play during its winning streak.