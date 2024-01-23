Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks recover for shootout win against Kings

Fabian Zetterlund, William Eklund and Justin Bailey scored for the Sharks (12-31-4), who will try for their first three-game winning streak of the season when they host the New York Rangers on Tuesday. They are 3-2-1 in their past six.

“We’ve had our ups and downs this season,” Eklund said. “I think we’re playing a lot better.”

Drew Doughty scored with 1:58 remaining in the third period, and Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist for the Kings (22-13-9), who have lost 11 of their past 13 games (2-6-5). David Rittich made 27 saves in his third straight start.

“I wouldn’t say the season’s slipping away, but I would say there is concern and there is some frustration, definitely frustration,” Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan said. “I’ll reiterate three should be plenty for us right now. It’s not often we get three or four the way we’re scoring. … We’re chasing it both ways. We tried to fix the offense and there’s something going wrong with the defense, and vice versa.”