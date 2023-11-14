San Jose Sharks, Forward Luke Kunin Collaborate on the Luke Kunin T1D Fund Merchandise Collection

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) have collaborated with Forward Luke Kunin (@lukekunin9) to launch the Luke Kunin T1D Fund Merchandise Collection. The collection is available for preorder now at www.sharksproshop.com with 50% of all proceeds going to the Luke Kunin T1D Fund which benefits kids living with Type 1 Diabetes.

The Luke Kunin T1D Fund Merchandise Collection is being launched on November 14 in conjunction with World Diabetes Day. Every November 14, World Diabetes Day is commemorated, which is an opportunity to raise awareness about the impact of diabetes on the health of people. It also seeks to highlight the opportunities to strengthen the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diabetes.

At the age of 12, Kunin was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. This rare form of diabetes impacts fewer than two million people in the United States and, due to its impact on blood sugar levels, can severely impact athletic performance.