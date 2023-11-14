News Feed

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Panthers

Game Preview: Sharks at Ducks

San Jose Sharks Vegas Golden Knights game recap November 10

Hill makes 20 saves, Golden Knights blank Sharks
Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers San Jose Sharks game recap November 9

Blackwood makes 39 saves, Sharks hold off Oilers
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Patrick Marleau Inducted into San Jose Sports Hall of Fame

Patrick Marleau Inducted into San Jose Sports Hall of Fame
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers 

AHL notebook 10 players to watch in Western Conference

AHL notebook: 10 skater prospects to watch in Western Conference
Sharks Nov. 9 Game to be Broadcast on Radio Zindagi 1550 AM as Part of the Sharks Celebration of Diwali

Sharks Acquire Defenseman Calen Addison From the Wild in Exchange for Forward Adam Raška and a 2026 Fifth Round Pick

Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid

2023 Foster Hewitt Memorial Trophy Recipient Dan Rusanowsky to be Recognized in Pregame Ceremony on Nov. 24

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Flyers

Penguins score 10 in Karlsson return to San Jose

Penguins score 10, defeat Sharks in Karlsson's return to San Jose
Rusanowsky found niche in radio, led to Hall of Fame

Rusanowsky found niche calling hockey, led to Hall of Fame as Foster Hewitt winner
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Penguins 

Sharks Recall Goaltender Magnus Chrona from San Jose Barracuda

San Jose Sharks, Forward Luke Kunin Collaborate on the Luke Kunin T1D Fund Merchandise Collection

20231114_LukeKunin_T1D0236

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) have collaborated with Forward Luke Kunin (@lukekunin9) to launch the Luke Kunin T1D Fund Merchandise Collection. The collection is available for preorder now at www.sharksproshop.com with 50% of all proceeds going to the Luke Kunin T1D Fund which benefits kids living with Type 1 Diabetes.

The Luke Kunin T1D Fund Merchandise Collection is being launched on November 14 in conjunction with World Diabetes Day. Every November 14, World Diabetes Day is commemorated, which is an opportunity to raise awareness about the impact of diabetes on the health of people. It also seeks to highlight the opportunities to strengthen the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diabetes.

At the age of 12, Kunin was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. This rare form of diabetes impacts fewer than two million people in the United States and, due to its impact on blood sugar levels, can severely impact athletic performance.